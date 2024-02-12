Highlights Lazio is planning to make a double swoop for two Sunderland players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The two players of interest are winger Jack Clarke and midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

If Sunderland fail to be promoted to the Premier League, there is a higher likelihood of their star players leaving, potentially for Lazio.

Serie A side Lazio are aiming for a double swoop of two Sunderland stars this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the Italian club have set their sights on the Black Cats as they plan for their upcoming transfer business.

It was reported during the January window that Sunderland rejected an offer from Lazio for Jack Clarke.

And now Jobe Bellingham has also become a potential transfer target following an impressive debut campaign for the Wearside outfit.

The teenager joined the Championship team last summer in a deal worth a reported £3 million from Birmingham City.

Lazio plan Sunderland raid

While the January transfer window has just ended, clubs are already planning for potential summer business.

Sunderland are competing for Premier League promotion this year, so will be hoping to keep their attention to the on-pitch action for the moment.

However, reports from Italy suggest that two key players are being closely watched, with Lazio planning moves at the end of the season.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Clarke in recent months, with the likes of Burnley, Brentford and West Ham among the clubs credited with an interest in the winger.

Jobe Bellingham Sunderland goals - 2023-24 Opponent (Home or Away) Result Competition Rotherham United x2 (H) 2-1 win Championship Birmingham City (H) 3-1 win Championship Leeds United (H) 1-0 win Championship Plymouth Argyle (H) 3-1 win Championship

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been named as a club monitoring the progress of Bellingham at the Stadium of Light.

The midfielder has made 30 appearances in the Championship so far this season, including 28 starts. He has contributed five goals and one assist, which has caught the attention of potential suitors.

It remains to be seen what division the Black Cats will be competing in next year, which could yet play a role in determining both players’ future with the club.

Michael Beale’s side is competing for a top six position in the Championship, with the club reaching the play-offs last year under previous manager Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently seventh in the table, level on points with sixth place Coventry City but behind due to an inferior goal difference.

It was a superior goal difference that separated the club from the chasing pack last season, so Beale’s team will know all too well the importance of getting ahead in the tiebreaker.

Two wins from their last three games has helped ease the pressure on the new head coach, who joined the team in late December.

Beale will be hoping to steer the team towards a top six finish, but competition for a play-off place is set to be fierce.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to face Huddersfield Town on 14 February.

Sunderland face a busy summer ahead

It is early February, and we are already seeing reports of the team’s star players being linked with big moves away from the club.

This one goes to emphasise the importance of promotion to the Premier League for the club. If they fail to go up this year, then it becomes increasingly likely that someone as talented as Clarke or Bellingham could depart.

Lazio could be quite a tempting adventure, especially if Maurizio Sarri’s side qualifies for European competition next season.