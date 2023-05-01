Sunderland are laying the groundwork for a move for Jobe Bellingham in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Black Cats are admirers of the 17-year-old and are weighing up a move for the Birmingham City starlet in the upcoming transfer window.

Bellingham has a contract until 2024 but could depart as soon as this summer, with Sunderland expecting the midfielder to cost roughly £300,000.

Does Jobe Bellingham have a future at Birmingham City?

Bellingham is looking to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Jude by making a big splash in the transfer market.

The youngster initially made his breakthrough into the Blues’ first team squad last season with a couple of substitute appearances.

However, this campaign he has been able to cement himself as a more consistent regular in the team.

Bellingham has made 21 appearances in the Championship for John Eustace’s side, although only four of those came as starts.

Two of those starts came in the last couple of weeks, competing against the likes of Blackpool and Coventry City.

But that may not prove enough to convince him to remain at St. Andrew’s beyond the current campaign.

Could Sunderland sign Jobe Bellingham?

The Black Cats have earned a reputation for giving young players a chance in the team, with Tony Mowbray’s side being the youngest across England’s four main divisions this season.

This may prove a deciding factor in the transfer saga surrounding the promising midfielder.

Sunderland are also competing for Premier League promotion, showing the short-term ambition of the club is to get back into the top flight after a number of years outside of it.

The Black Cats still have a chance of making the play-offs, whereas Eustace’s side are 17th going into the final round of fixtures in the regular season next week.

Would Sunderland be a good move for Jobe Bellingham?

Sunderland having the youngest lineup across the four divisions of England this season is going to be a big selling point for the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Being able to prove to emerging talent that they afford first team opportunities could be enough to sway certain deals in their favour.

Bellingham could be the most high profile of those this summer, with a lot of clubs likely to be circling around his future.

He is a promising talent and would be an exciting arrival at the Stadium of Light.