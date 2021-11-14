Sunderland latest news: Papa John’s Trophy draw, Tom Flanagan interest, temporary loan for 22-year-old

After such a strong start to the new League One season, Sunderland have now lost their last three games and have dropped out of the play-off positions.

The Black Cats still possess a game in hand on most, and two games in hand on a couple of the teams above them, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Sunderland are currently outside the top six on goal difference, with their goals against taking a battering in the last couple of games, when they conceded five against Rotherham United and three away at Sheffield Wednesday.

Here, we take a look at the latest news surrounding Sunderland at the moment…

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Sunderland’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 What year was Didier Ndong born? 1992 1993 1994 1995

Sunderland draw Oldham Athletic in last 32 of the Papa John’s Trophy

After topping their group in the Papa John’s Trophy, Sunderland will face Oldham Athletic in the next round of the competition.

Given the strength in depth that Sunderland possess, this cup competition gives The Black Cats an excellent opportunity to compete for silverware.

Promotion back to the second-tier is the ultimate objective for Lee Johnson’s side, but a cup run gives the club an opportunity to keep rotating the squad.

Flanagan emerges as a target for Championship clubs

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has attracted the interest of three Championship clubs with the January transfer window fast-approaching.

As per a report by Football Insider, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Preston North End are all monitoring the defender’s progress with The Black Cats.

The 30-year-old will see his contract expire in June of next year, meaning that January could be the time he heads for pastures new.

Young defender heads for temporary exit

Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson embarked on a 28-day loan spell with National League North club Spennymoor Town on Friday.

The 22-year-old has played twice in the EFL Trophy for The Black Cats this season and is heading to the sixth-tier club for more senior level experience.

The right-back has started nine times for Sunderland this season, chipping in with three assists.

Richardson is yet to be involved in the matchday squad for Sunderland in the league this season, but will be hoping to use this loan period to pave his way into the squad as the season progresses.