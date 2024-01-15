Highlights Sunderland is trying to secure a new contract for Jack Clarke amid ongoing speculation about his future at the club.

Talks have hit a lull due to disagreements over Clarke's wage demands and the inclusion of a buy-out clause.

Despite interest from Premier League clubs, Clarke remains content at Sunderland and is focused on helping the team achieve promotion.

Sunderland's key man Jack Clarke has attracted an array of interest all season long, with the Black Cats owing a lot of their positive results down to the winger's performances.

The continuous upward trajectory in Clarke's development and attacking output in red and white has been well-documented, and so far, undisrupted amid the constant speculation regarding his future at the Stadium of Light and the recent installment of Michael Beale in the dugout.

Despite the outside noise, it comes to nobody's surprise that the Sunderland hierarchy are doing all they can to tie the winger down to a new contract on Wearside.

Clarke's current deal is still the initial contract which he put pen-to-paper on in July 2022 after the club returned to the second tier after a four-year spell in League One.

Despite having two-and-a-half years left on said deal, Clarke's impact on this energetic Black Cats side is said to have sped up the possibility of fresh talks, which are said to be ongoing, as per the Sunderland Echo.

However, the aforementioned report states that talks have hit a lull at present, with the main issue centering around Clarke's wage-demands. As per Capology, the former Tottenham Hotspur man is said to earn an estimated £16,900 fee per-week (excluding bonuses).

The heightened interest in his services from Premier League clubs and sides across the continent has led to the respective parties still trying to find a middle-ground in the negotiation process for both wages and a buy-out clause, which is said to be wanted by Clarke's representatives.

The report continues to state that Sunderland are content with the addition of a buy-out clause in any new deal, but would prefer it to be a higher amount, with figures yet to be revealed publically.

Clarke's representatives are also unlikely to decrease their wage demands, which has caused conflicting stances, as sporting director Kristjaan Speakman continues to abide by the club's current structure in negotiations.

Despite the two potential stumbling blocks, it has been said that the 23-year-old remains content at the Stadium of Light, which has been reflected in his performances.

Jack Clarke 2023/24 Sunderland Stats (Championship Only) Total Matches Played 27 Matches Started 27 Goals 13 Assists 2 Scoring Frequency (Minutes) 184 Shots per Game 2.9 Big Chances Created 9 Key Passes per Game 2.3 Passing Accuracy (%) per Game 77 Successful Dribbles per Game 3.6 Average Rating 7.74 All stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of January 14th 2024)

January interest in Jack Clarke

Interest from Premier League clubs hasn't shown any sign of slowing down, despite the Black Cats' continuous stance that no offers short of £20m will even be considered to prize away the 13-goal man.

It was revealed by the Standard that West Ham United had joined Brentford and Crystal Palace in their pursuit of Clarke's signature, and it remains to be seen whether Burnley will rekindle their own interest, having seen a bid in excess of £10m turned down in the summer for one of Vincent Kompany's prime targets.

It was revealed by FootballInsider on Sunday that the chances of Clarke moving on in the coming weeks have lessened, but the possibilty of a summer move will once again come to the fore if Sunderland are once again unsuccessful in their bid to return to the Premier League.

Sunderland are taking the right approach

From a Sunderland point of view, the likes of Speakman are going about this process in the right way, although the aforementioned pitfalls will be a frustration for both parties.

The Black Cats' hierarchy and supporters have ultimately come to the conclusion that if promotion isn't achieved, Clarke moving on is a distinct possibility. However, given his own stance, it's good news for all that the winger isn't showing any signs that will rock the boat in the side's attempts to reach the top-six.

With his contract still having a prolonged period to run, it's pleasing for the Wearsiders that they have so much bargaining power over new contract discussions, as well as any offers that come their way.