Sunderland remain calm over their head coach situation after failing to appoint yet another target in former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior.

The number of tried and failed attempts that Sunderland have made to appoint a replacement for Michael Beale, who was sacked in February (it's now mid-June), is really making those running the club not look good.

What may be making chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman more red-faced are some of the reported reasons for why managers are turning down the opportunity.

Reservations about working alongside Speakman, about the backroom staff that would be imposed upon them, about a lack of ambition... it's not a good look at all.

Liam Rosenior: wasn't sold. Will Still: went in a different direction. Pascal Jansen: out of contention. Danny Röhl, Paul Heckingbottom and Bo Svensson have all also been linked with the role, but Sunderland appear to be running out of options.

Where they will turn next isn't fully clear, but the noises coming out of the club don't reflect the feeling that many outside of it have towards them.

Sunderland calm about head coach situation

The Northern Echo have reported that the Black Cats are calm about the situation, after the latest rejection from Rosenior. Talks are believed to have continued this week despite the most recent set-backs too.

They will need to get their act together eventually though. Players like Dan Neil and Chris Rigg - two homegrown starlets - are waiting to see what the club does before deciding on their futures with the club.

Neil has reportedly turned down a new contract from the club, in part because of the current uncertainty. He does have two years left on his contract, but Premier League clubs like Leicester City are known admirers of the 22-year-old. Sunderland are also believed to be "unconcerned" by that situation too, as per the Echo. A lot of seemingly cool heads then.

Rigg broke into the first team as a 16-year-old, and has caught the eye of some of the country's biggest teams, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that the now 17-year-old will have to be bought by any team that wants to take Rigg away from the Stadium of Light.

Head coach decision will be Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' most important as Sunderland chairman

It's hard to understate quite how much weight is on the choice that the young owner and the sporting director have to make. It's a choice that could hugely alter the trajectory of the Black Cats, for better or for worse.

It will play a part in deciding the futures of the likes of Rigg and Neil, and it will help make the decisions of some of Sunderland's summer transfer window targets. Plus, they could lose out on players if they don't get things resolved pronto.

Additions are well and truly needed if they want to pull themselves back up towards the play-offs from the lowly 16th place that they ended up after the 46th and final game of the last campaign.

What could be the biggest domino effect of all is for the Swiss-French businessman.

Feelings towards him and the rest of the head honchos at the Stadium of Light aren't the best. A poor appointment after all this time could lead to revolts from the fanbase.

It could be like 1793 all over again.