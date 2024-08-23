Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman believes new signing Wilson Isidor will be a good fit for the club.

The Black Cats completed the signing of striker Isidor on a season-long loan from Zenit Saint Petersburg on Friday morning, and the deal includes the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Isidor enjoyed a strong start to the season for Zenit, scoring two goals in five games, but all of his appearances came as a substitute, and he has now been allowed to make the temporary switch to the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old has previously spent time with the likes of Rennes, Monaco, Stade Laval, Bastia-Borgo and Lokomotiv Moscow, and he has featured for France at various youth levels.

Wilson Isidor's career record (according to Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Monaco 12 0 0 Stade Laval 13 1 1 Bastia-Borgo 29 16 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 42 19 7 Zenit Saint Petersburg 26 4 0

Isidor becomes Sunderland's fifth new signing of the summer after the arrivals of Simon Moore, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Alan Browne and Ian Poveda, and there could be further additions to come before the end of the transfer window next week.

Kristjaan Speakman on Wilson Isidor signing

Speakman was delighted to welcome Isidor to the club, and he believes that he will be a good fit for head coach Regis Le Bris' style of play.

"Wilson's a mobile and athletic forward, who possesses senior experience and a healthy goalscoring record at the top level. We feel he's a good fit with our playing identity and he has the attributes to help the team in forward areas. He's excited to be here and we look forward to helping him settle in," Speakman told the club's official website.

Le Bris was equally excited by Isidor's arrival, and he revealed that he came close to signing the striker during his time in charge of Lorient last season.

"Wilson is a versatile attacker who has the ability to play in many different positions," Le Bris told the club's official website.

"He is very good at running in behind as well as combining the play, so for us he will be very useful.

"I come from the same region of France as him, so we know each other even though I haven’t coached him before.

"I had the opportunity to work with him last season at Lorient, but in the end it wasn’t possible, so it’s nice to be working with him now at Sunderland.

"At the moment we have some good options, but Wilson’s profile is different, and he will be a good addition to the group."

Isidor may not be the only striker making the move to the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats reportedly closing in on the signing of Roko Simic from Red Bull Salzburg, and he is believed to be travelling to England for a medical.

However, Sunderland suffered a huge blow on Thursday night after it was revealed that Premier League side Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign Jack Clarke for a fee of £20 million including add-ons, and it remains to be seen whether the club will attempt to replace the winger before next week's deadline.

Wilson Isidor is an exciting signing for Sunderland

While Isidor is not a prolific striker, he does have a decent goalscoring record, and he could be a shrewd addition for Sunderland.

It is clear that Le Bris is a big admirer of Isidor, and it shows that the Black Cats board are providing the head coach with backing in the transfer market, which is something they have been accused of failing to do for previous managers.

However, while Sunderland's model is largely focused on recruiting younger players, it is difficult not to feel that the club are still in need of a proven Championship number nine who is capable of coming into the team and performing immediately.

Any excitement over the signing of Isidor and the imminent arrival of Simic is likely to be lessened by Clarke's departure to Ipswich, and with the Black Cats losing their main attacking threat, it makes it even more essential that their new strikers deliver.