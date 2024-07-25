Highlights Ballard's injury leaves Sunderland weak at center-back, with a lack of quality and depth in the position.

Ballard's history of significant injuries raises concerns for Sunderland's defensive stability and options.

Sunderland may be targeting youth, like Ben Nelson, to cover for Ballard's absence, but doubts remain about strengthening the defense.

Sunderland will be without their strongest centre-back, Dan Ballard, for the start of the Championship season after the defender picked up an injury during a pre-season friendly against South Shields.

The 24-year-old will be sidelined for five more weeks, having already missed one week of pre-season because of the injury. On the upside, it was recently reported that Ballard has extended his contract at the Stadium of Light until 2028, putting an end to transfer speculation.

However, with Ballard injured, it leaves the Black Cats desperately short in a position where they already have little depth in terms of quality. With their opening Championship game against Cardiff City on the horizon, time is of the essence to recruit.

Director of football, Kristjaan Speakman, must take action and bolster an area of the team which could prove to be Sunderland's undoing at the start of the season.

Related Ian Poveda reveals key reason for choosing Sunderland amid Sheffield Wednesday links The winger elected to not head back to Hillsborough and instead go to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland lacking quality at centre-back

With Ballard out injured, the centre-back position is very much up for grabs. Captain, Luke O'Nien, will almost certainly fill one of the two positions, but it is unknown who will partner him.

Jenson Steelt would have been the natural choice, but the Dutchman is expected to be out injured for the rest of the calendar year with a knee injury. That leaves Aji Alese, Nectarios Triantis, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Joe Anderson as options to partner O'Nien, who started his career as a midfielder.

Alese is perhaps the front-runner, given that he has made more appearances. The 23-year-old has put in some promising performances for the Black Cats, and if it wasn't for injuries, he could have cemented his place within the side. However, the former Hammer has played predominately as a left back for the Wearsiders.

Regis Le Bris' other options include Triantis and Anderson, who were both loaned out last season, and Hjelde, who has mostly been utilised as a left back. Neither Triantis nor Anderson have made an impact at the Stadium of Light, and it remains to be seen whether they will be given an opportunity.

With just ten centre-back appearances between, the message to Speakman is clear that this is an area of weakness for Sunderland. The Black Cats need competition for places at centre-back, and Ballard's injury has emphasised that.

Sunderland's current options at centre-back - per Transfermarkt Player Favoured position Appearances at CB for Sunderland Fitness status Dan Ballard Centre-back 66 Injured Luke O'Nien Centre-back 100 Fit Jenson Steelt Centre-back 12 Injured Aji Alese Left-back 5 Fit Nectarios Triantis Centre-back 3 Fit Leo Fuhr Hjelde Left-back 2 Fit Joe Anderson Centre-back 0 Fit

Ballard is injury prone

Sunderland are a stronger side with Ballard in the team and have missed his presence in the past due to injuries. The Northern Ireland international is a leader at the back and his pace, determination and timing in a tackle have made him a linchpin in Sunderland's back line.

However, his injury record is something of a concern, and Speakman must take this into account when analysing the squad this summer. It would be wishful thinking to think that Ballard will not pick up another injury this season.

Since arriving on Wearside, Ballard has had three significant injuries, which have kept him on the sidelines. The 24-year-old has suffered a broken foot, hamstring injury and knee injury during his spell at the Stadium of Light, and it is not yet clear how many games he will miss with his current injury.

In total, Ballard has missed 276 days and 35 games to date in a Sunderland shirt. This statistic alone should ring alarm bells for Speakman.

Dan Ballard's career injury record - per Transfermarkt Club Season Injury Duration Games missed Swindon Town 2019/20 Knee surgery 354 days 11 Millwall 2021/22 Knee surgery 88 days 14 Sunderland 2022/23 Broken foot 131 days 21 Sunderland 2022/23 Hamstring injury 99 days 10 Sunderland 2024/25 Knee injury 46 days 4 Total 718 days 60

According to Michael Graham, Sunderland have made a loan enquiry about Leicester City defender, Ben Nelson. The 20-year-old made five appearances in the Championship for Leicester last season at centre-back. Furthermore, Nelson has had two loan spells in League Two, for Rochdale and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

If the Nelson news is anything to go by, then it would seem that Speakman is targeting youth to cover Ballard. Although Nelson could prove to be a success, he is arguably no improvement on what Sunderland already have.

It appears that Speakman is taking action, but is it the right action?