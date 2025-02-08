Kristjaan Speakman has hinted at Chris Mepham’s future at Sunderland following his summer loan move from Bournemouth.

The defender has proven himself as a valuable member of Régis Le Bris’ first team squad since joining at the start of the campaign.

The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances in the Championship for the Black Cats, with the team chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, his long-term future remains unclear as, unlike the deal to sign Wilson Isidor, there is no option to turn the loan into a permanent move.

Chris Mepham's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 8th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.33 Interceptions 1.07 Blocks 1.24 Clearances 5.75 Aerials won 3.22

Speakman offers Mepham transfer hint

Speakman has expressed his delight at the impact that Mepham has had at Sunderland since joining on loan.

He outlined that talks will take place in the summer with the Cherries to discover the possibility of extending his stay at the Stadium of Light.

"I think Chris's situation is slightly different to Wilson's," said Speakman, via The Northern Echo.

"Chris has had an unbelievable impact, I was going to say the team but it would be better to say the football club, because of the way he carries himself around the training ground, how he is as part of our leadership team even as a loan player.

"It just echoes how important he is and has been. I think that's just a conversation we will pick up at the end of the season. From Chris's perspective and from our perspective, and from Bournemouth's perspective - that was always the plan."

Sunderland recent form

Sunderland are chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, with the team among the group of four that have edged ahead of the rest of the division.

Le Bris’ side deserve credit for keeping within touching distance of Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United, and they will need to maintain high standards if they are to secure a top-two finish.

Mepham signing in the summer would be no surprise

Mepham has proven a very shrewd signing for Sunderland, and has offered some much-needed experience to an otherwise quite young squad.

His leadership qualities both on and off the pitch have quite obviously been felt within the dressing room.

Given his lack of opportunities at Bournemouth, a permanent deal in the summer would make a lot of sense for all parties.

Regardless of Sunderland’s league status for next season, a move at the end of the campaign would come as no surprise.