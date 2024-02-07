Highlights Sunderland had to let go of Josh Robertson due to his reluctance to commit to a new deal and competition for his position.

The club's sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, acknowledged the need for acquiring new talent like Rhys Walsh while losing players like Robertson.

Sunderland must strike a balance between financially benefiting from player sales and retaining their best young talent if they want to regain Premier League status.

One of Sunderland's young prospects, Josh Robertson, left the club on deadline day to join Brighton & Hove Albion.

The two clubs agreed a deal for an undisclosed fee, as per the Sunderland Echo, and the midfielder opted to go into the Seagulls under-21s team, rather than sign a professional deal with the Black Cats.

The 18-year-old didn't have long left to go on his scholarship deal with the north east-based side.

Sunderland were able to sign a new player for their under-18s side before the window closed. They brought in Rhys Walsh on deadline day; a winger from Glentoran. Three of Robertson's former teammates - goalkeeper Matty Young, winger Tommy Watson, and forward Trey Ogunsuyi - all signed pro deals with the club.

The club's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has spoken about Robertson's move to Brighton, and has given the club's perspective on his departure.

Kristjaan Speakman was disappointed to lose Josh Robertson

The sporting director told the Sunderland Echo that the club ultimately had little choice other than to move on Robertson in the January window. The club had held talks with him over a potential new deal but nothing had come of it, leaving Speakman in a precarious position when it came to the 18-year-old's future at the club.

"Josh just felt he wasn't in a position where he felt he couldn't commit to what we were offering him and where we were," said Speakman. "He plays in a position on the pitch where we've got other players at the club, and we couldn't make guarantees on certain things, which I don't think we should be doing.

"We got to a point where we presented him with a choice. On the one hand, we're losing Josh, but on the second hand, we've got young Rhys [Walsh] who is joining us which I think just shows, from our football club, whether it's senior first-team players all the way down to our youth team, we're trying to acquire talent where possible.

"We're trying to make sure we deliver a programme that players want and players need. That doesn't necessarily always fit them and it's hard. There are a lot of other football clubs that are out there that are trying to steal your players, and we've had a really good record recently of retaining talent."

Sunderland need to be careful about not going too far with their recruitment policy

The way that Sunderland have done business since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus took over has done two things that have hugely benefited the club. They got back to the Championship and are getting themselves into a position where they, once again, could challenge to get back to the Premier League. The second thing they've done well is financially secure themselves through future player sales.

Sunderland's January transfer window signings Player From Transfer type Age Leo Hjelde Leeds United Permanent 20 Callum Styles Barnsley Loan 23 Romain Mundle Standard Liege Permanent 20

The Black Cats are going to make a lot of money from players that they bought relatively cheaply. Jack Clarke, Trai Hume, and others have attracted interest from teams who are willing to spend big on them, and that's going to result in huge profits for the club. What they need to be careful of is that they have to stop being quite as much of a selling club, at some point, if they want to get back to the Premier League.

With the quality of the teams that are coming down from the top flight of English football to the Championship, it's going to be hard for a team like Sunderland to get into one of the two automatic promotion spots, especially if they are selling their best players to said clubs.

Speakman said that he isn't worried about the club's ability to retain academy talent, but they also need to be able to prove that they have the pull to keep hold of all their best young talent in the senior team too. They won't want the likes of Robertson, and potentially Clarke and Hume in the future, to go and prove that the grass is actually greener.