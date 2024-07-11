Highlights Sunderland monitored Alan Browne for 8 months, signing the versatile midfielder along with Simon Moore this summer.

Browne brings experience from 400+ Preston appearances, scoring goals and making assists, improving Sunderland's midfield strength.

Sunderland's signing of Browne shows a shift towards balancing youth with experienced players for immediate impact in the Championship.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed the Black Cats were monitoring Alan Browne's situation at Preston North End for eight months ahead of his move to Wearside this summer.

Browne spent his entire career at Deepdale and made more than 400 appearances for the Whites before penning a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light. The Republic of Ireland international was named as Preston's Player of the Year last season after scoring four goals and making four assists.

The 29-year-old now joins Sunderland as their second addition after the signing of shot-stopper Simon Moore, who was also out of contract having left Coventry City.

Kristjaan Speakman reacts after signing Alan Browne from Preston North End

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has detailed his thoughts on signing Browne, speaking glowingly of the midfielder's versatility and impressions of Sunderland's own ambition.

He told the club's official website: "Alan is a dynamic and versatile midfielder, who will complement the players within our squad and bring fresh qualities to our midfield."

"His availability is something we have closely followed throughout the last eight months and his ambition was at the forefront of our discussions. He believes he can fulfil those ambitions at Sunderland and after seeing our potential, he wants to play an important role in creating future success.

"We are delighted to welcome him to the club."

Alan Browne is a smart pickup for Sunderland from Preston North End

There are many reasons for the Stadium of Light faithful to be excited and impressed by the arrival of Browne. Having made over 400 appearances at the age of 29, he possesses vital experience and know-how that has, by and large, been all-too-rare in recent Sunderland squads.

Alan Browne's career stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2013/14 League One 9 1 0 2014/15 League One 32 3 1 2015/16 Championship 40 3 1 2016/17 Championship 35 0 0 2017/18 Championship 47 9 1 2018/19 Championship 41 12 6 2019/20 Championship 46 4 2 2020/21 Championship 41 4 3 2021/22 Championship 41 4 5 2022/23 Championship 39 2 2 2023/24 Championship 43 4 4

But Browne is also a player of real technical quality and he was a leading creative presence in the middle of the park at Preston for years, while he combines that with a willingness to get stuck in and break up play when needed too. Those attributes haven't always been on show in Sunderland's midfield, and he's the type of player who'll instantly elevate their engine room.

It's equally encouraging to see Sunderland refraining from solely focusing on signing young, unproven players that won't have an instant impact at Championship level either. The likes of Nectarios Trinatis, Luis Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda simply haven't got going yet and that was certainly a cause of frustration among supporters last term.

Browne represents a different recruitment profile for Sunderland. The Mackems have looked to recruit young, high-potential domestic and continental players for cut-price fees with the intention of developing them accordingly and making significant profit in good time.

They've had the youngest squad across the entire Championship in the two seasons that have followed what was a long-awaited promotion from League One in 21/22, though Browne is more experienced than many of the signings that Sunderland have made in recent years.

Admittedly, it is a philosophy that can pay dividends in years to come and Sunderland won't be looking to abandon it completely, but balance is crucial and they're showing that by signing experienced players who know the division and everything that comes with it. Whether there will be more to come waits to be seen, but Browne may just be a potential indication of a more-balanced and immediately-focused transfer strategy.

It's worth noting that the signing considerably weakens a Championship rival in Preston too, and to have secured a player of his experience, pedigree and ability on a free transfer is a real coup for the Mackems.