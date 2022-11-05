Sunderland key figure sends transfer message to Black Cats board on star

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has urged both the board and star striker Ross Stewart to find a middle ground as they try to negotiate fresh terms, speaking to Chronicle Live.

The forward’s current contract expires next summer – but the Black Cats have the opportunity to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light by a further 12 months – providing them with a lifeline in their quest to keep hold of him.

And they will be desperate to see him remain on Wearside for the long term after seeing him adapt to the Championship seamlessly, scoring five goals and recording three assists in seven league appearances this term.

He sustained a thigh injury before his side’s clash against Middlesbrough in the early stages of September, limiting his ability to put himself in the shop window ahead of the January transfer window.

However, that may not deter other sides in their potential quest to secure a deal for his services though, with Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers and Championship duo Norwich City and Swansea City all reported to have been keen on him earlier this year.

With this interest potentially in mind, Mowbray is keen to see his side make some sacrifices in their quest to keep him.

He said: “I’m sure talks are happening. I think it’s only right that this football club tries to keep its best players, and yet there has to be a middle ground somewhere, a negotiation.”

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether he does put pen to paper on a deal – because isn’t likely to be any shortage of interest in his services if he can recover and retain the form that led him to be so successful during the early stages of this season.

Although his injury was a blow for the Black Cats, it could give them a chance to try and negotiate an agreement now whilst there isn’t a huge amount of speculation regarding his future.

And this period may be the club’s last chance to get him tied down to fresh terms, so they need to move with urgency if they want to give themselves the best opportunity of tying him down.

For the player, it may benefit him to refuse a new deal at this stage and see what happens in the next 12 months, because there could potentially be the opportunity to move up to the top flight at some point.

However, the Black Cats are in a good position at this stage and look to be on the up, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the forward to secure his long-term future and put pen to paper on fresh terms.