Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Jack Clarke is in no hurry to depart the Stadium of Light despite reported interest in him, speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man has managed to get his career back on track since his time at Spurs, signing permanently for the Black Cats last summer and recording an excellent 11 goals and 13 assists in 50 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

With Ross Stewart spending much of the season on the sidelines and Ellis Simms being recalled in January, the likes of Clarke and Amad Diallo were crucial in dragging the Wearside outfit into a play-off position.

Although they fell at the penultimate hurdle in their previous quest to secure back-to-back promotions, losing against Luton Town in the play-off semis - Clarke could still appear in the Premier League next season.

Who has been linked with Jack Clarke?

Burnley are the side that have been the most heavily linked with the Englishman, making several bids in their attempts to take him to Turf Moor.

However, they need to be wary of others who have also been linked with him, including Brentford and Crystal Palace. The latter have used the EFL market to their advantage before - and could potentially do it again by signing the 22-year-old.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Jack Clarke?

Clarke has only spent one full season at the Stadium of Light as a permanent Sunderland player and with that in mind, many Black Cats supporters will be keen to see him stay put for next season.

In a boost for them, Mowbray has revealed that Clarke isn't in a rush to move on.

He said: "My conversation with him - and again, I don't get overly involved with what goes on behind the scenes.

"He said to me he loves playing here, he's in no rush to leave but if that's what pans out, he's a footballer, if he moves he moves.

"He's not stamping his feet or being petulant or creating a problem in training. He's working hard and enjoys his football."

What stance should Jack Clarke be taking?

Clarke should be pretty relaxed about his future because he's in safe hands at the Stadium of Light and is getting plenty of game time under his belt, so there's no need for him to move on.

He will want to ply his trade in the top flight at some point, but he shouldn't be trying to force a move now because that could damage his relationships with others on Wearside and potentially affect his performances.

If a move to Burnley becomes a real possibility though, he should consider this potential move because there's a chance he could be a starter there.

With Nathan Tella not guaranteed to return, Darko Churlinov potentially leaving at some point and the likes of Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson not guaranteed to start, Clarke could easily establish himself as a regular starter.

However, his place in the first 11 would probably be safer at Sunderland than it would be at Turf Moor.