A model-breaking offer by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and the bond he has with the club, was what convinced Chris Rigg to stay at Sunderland, despite an "attractive offer" from Manchester United and other European clubs.

The future of the teenager was always going to be decided on once a new head coach had been appointed. The Sunderland Echo had reported that Rigg was going to wait until after a choice had been made, and then made official, before committing his future to Wearside.

Sunderland's stumbling over targets dragged out the process for Rigg, but they eventually landed on Regis Le Bris.

The 22nd June was when the Frenchman was announced to be the next boss of the Black Cats - over four months on from Michael Beale's sacking in early February. Soon after, they were also able to confirm that Rigg had signed his first professional deal with the club - a three-year one.

There was plenty of competition for his signature, but a couple of key points swayed him in the direction of home over a move to any of the European giants vying for him.

Key details revealed in Chris Rigg's decision to sign with Sunderland

An offer that "broke the bank," and the 16-year-old's love for the club and its supporters all played a part in keeping Rigg at Sunderland, according to the Echo.

The likes of Man United, who reportedly made a very attractive offer to the midfielder, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich were all gunning to sign the Sunderland starlet, who had complete free rein over where he was going to play his football in the future.

Youth development has been such a fundamental part of Louis-Dreyfus' Black Cats since he came in, and this being at the forefront of the club's vision going forward not only led them to something that they hadn't done before, but it was also a reason why Rigg wanted to stay.

The evidence for coming through the Academy of Light and making it into the Sunderland first team is there for all to see; Dan Neil, who is still yet to decide on his future, and Anthony Patterson are prime examples of that.

The teenager was happy with how the club handled him and his development as a footballer. As per the Echo, he and his team felt it'd be smart to stay at a club which puts an emphasis on giving youth an opportunity, rather than potentially becoming another number in an under-21s setup.

In order to keep what many would likely consider one of the best prospects to come out of the Academy of Light in recent years, the French chairman reportedly offered Rigg the best first pro deal that the club have ever given out.

And, of course, the teenager's association with the club, which has spanned the majority of his life, was also key to his decision to stay put. Fans have embraced him ever since he appeared in the first team as a 15-year-old.

Chris Rigg example gives credence to Louis-Dreyfus' plan

There has been a lot of criticism of the way that Sunderland has been run over the past season, and rightly so. After sacking Tony Mowbray in early December, they slowly fell down the league until they reached a season-worst of 16th to end the 2023/24 campaign.

It was a really disappointing season, and one of the points that the club's hierarchy got the most criticism over was about their recruitment. Their search for talent was largely narrowed by one major filter: age.

Mowbray wanted to bring in more experienced players following the play-off semi-final loss to Luton Town, but his recruitment ideas weren't exactly embraced.

This youth-first policy bit them hard last season. It has done them huge favours now, though.

Had they been like other clubs with an under-21s team full of players that were never likely to get an opportunity in the first team, then Rigg would have almost certainly left.

Now they have him, and they have him on a long-term pro deal. It may have had its drawbacks, but Louis-Dreyfus' vision for the club has helped Sunderland hugely in this situation.