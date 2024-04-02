Highlights Sunderland confirms COO Steve Davison's departure at season end, leaving after a positive impact on the club.

Sunderland have confirmed that chief operating officer Steve Davison will leave the Stadium of Light at the end of the season, following the club's major mishap before their FA Cup game against Newcastle United.

Sunderland COO to leave at the end of the season

It has been confirmed by the club that Davison will be leaving his role with the Black Cats at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

Davison has been a lifelong fan of Sunderland, and he was in charge of overseeing the business and non-football related side of the club.

Some of the things that he did for the club, since arriving during the Covid-19 pandemic, have included getting the England Women's team back to Wearside for international matches, as well as the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2025, and working on improving the club's own women's team.

He oversaw the planning of the recently announced multi-million pound investment into the club's stadium, which will include a pitch replacement and improvements to the floodlighting, implementation of safe standing areas, and a new PA system. He also helped to secure 5G funding for the club, which is said to be something that will improve the fan experience for years to come, as per the Northern Echo.

In a statement released by the club, the chairman, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, said: "On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, I would like to thank Steve for his commitment and dedication throughout the past three years.

"Integrity and professionalism have been at the forefront of his leadership and although we have collectively faced challenges along the way, his contribution ensures that he departs with the Club ready to progress to the next level. Steve and his family will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light, and we wish him well in the next chapter of his career."

Davison added: "I joined the Club to implement a long-term project to take SAFC from League One back to the Premier League. I am pleased to leave the Club in a much stronger position than when I joined. I wish to thank the Club staff for their support and wish them every success in the future, and I look forward to once again following SAFC as a fan from next season."

The current COO has done a lot of good for the club, but he was part of the backroom staff that received a lot of backlash from Sunderland fans for donning the Black Cats Bar in the Stadium of Light with the black and white stripes of the club's bitter rivals, Newcastle United, ahead of their meeting in the third round of the FA Cup, in January.

Along with Louis-Dreyfus, and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, those involved at the higher end of the club received a lot of heat from fans, and that pressure on them has only intensified with the recent poor run of form.

The summer is going to be crucial for Sunderland

There isn't any indication in the club's statement that suggests that this came as a shock to them, or that things have happened very quickly, but now they have the task of replacing Davison, who obviously did a lot of good for the club in his few years with them, as well as finding a new head coach. Speakman has said that they are taking their time with the search for their next boss, but that talks have begun, as per the Sunderland Echo.

Former Sheffield United manager has emerged as a top target for the soon-to-be vacant position, according to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon.

The decisions that the Sunderland board make in the coming months could determine where they end up over the next few seasons. Their form, and league position, is continuing to slip, and the 5-1 home loss to Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday was the lowest of the lows.

Championship Table (As it stands April 2nd) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 40 3 58 10 Hull City 39 3 58 11 Cardiff City 40 -9 56 12 Bristol City 40 -1 53 13 Sunderland 40 1 51 14 Watford 40 2 50 15 Swansea City 40 -11 47 16 QPR 40 -12 46

The club need to get these coming decisions right if they are to progress the way that they want to, otherwise they could stagnate and become just another of the second tier regulars.