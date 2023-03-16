This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Championship side Sunderland are eyeing a summer move for Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing.

That is according to our recent Football League World exclusive, which revealed that the Black Cats are one of six Championship sides currently keeping tabs on the 27-year-old's situation.

Indeed, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Preston North End, Reading and Rotherham, as well as Sunderland themsevles, are all said to be keen.

With the Sunderland link in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not bringing Wing to the Stadium of Light would represent a good bit of business this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don't think this would be a bad pick up for Sunderland at all.

Having come up from League One themselves last season, the Black Cats know that players who are producing in the third tier can also do so up in the second.

Indeed, Wing's eight goals and four assists from midfield this season are impressive and could help a Sunderland side who lack some attacking firepower when Ross Stewart is not in the side.

It must be said that the Black Cats do face tough competition to secure his signature, but if they do, there is certainly a lot to like about this deal.

It's likely to be low cost, Wing is 27 and arguably just entering his prime, and the player also has previous Championship experience.

On the surface of it, I like this from a Sunderland perspective.

Ned Holmes

This is a tough one.

On the one hand, Sunderland could do with a bit more experience in central midfield and Lewis Wing can certainly offer that.

Not only does he have 100 Championship appearances under his belt but Wing has also rediscovered his confidence thanks to his move to Wycombe Wanderers.

He's back contributing goals and assists like he did when he was at his best at Middlesbrough, but that has been in League One.

It's hard to say whether he can have the same sort of impact in the Championship with a Sunderland side that want to compete for promotion.

Does he improve their first team? I don't think so but as cover it could be a smart move.

Adam Jones

The 27-year-old would have to take the step up again but he could be a decent addition in this area.

You feel they need more experience in central midfield and Wing, who has plied his trade in the Championship before, could be the ideal man to come in.

He may not be too worried about starting every week if he takes the step back up, potentially some of the Black Cats' younger players including Dan Neil and Edouard Michut.

Wing has also recorded eight goals and four assists this term, not a bad record and one that could help to fire the Black Cats into the promotion mix next season if they don't seal a Premier League return at the end of this term.

At 27, he should have plenty left to give so you can see why the Wearside outfit are interested in him.