Sunderland have had a tricky season so far with ups, downs and manager changes, and one of their star players being touted with a potential move away this summer could be making things even more uncertain.

The Black Cats are currently on their third manager this season - Tony Mowbray was sacked in December, with replacement Michael Beale losing his job after just 12 matches in charge.

With Mike Dodds now in charge on an interim basis, the manager merry-go-round at the club has led to a drop in form. The Wearsiders sit 12th in the Championship, with any hopes of promotion to the Premier League having dissipated after a run of poor form.

While promotion would have seen them being able to keep all of their top stars at the club, another season in the Championship will prompt them to sell some of their top assets.

This will force them to enter the transfer market, with reports of a new goalkeeper being targeted already coming out before the transfer window opens at the end of the campaign.

Sunderland are keeping tabs on Wigan's Sam Tickle

One area that the club could be focusing on in the summer is between the sticks, with a new goalkeeper being eyed up in case of a potential move away for an academy graduate.

If Anthony Patterson leaves the club at the end of the season, Wigan Athletic's Sam Tickle could be the new number one at the Stadium of Light.

According to Alan Nixon, the 22-year-old is being tracked by Sunderland after a breakout season in League One.

He reported on his Patreon that Sunderland are checking on the recently-capped England under-21 international Tickle in Patterson's valuation is matched this summer, with plenty of clubs being linked with his services this season.

Tickle has played in all 40 league matches for the Latics this season, keeping 13 clean sheets as Wigan battle for a mid-table spot in the third tier following last season's struggles with finances.

Sam Tickle's Wigan Athletic League One Stats - 2023-24 Appearances 40 Clean Sheets 13 Saves Made 117 Saves Per Game 2.9 Save Percentage 70% Stats Correct As Of March 31, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Nixon reports that the Black Cats are targeting a move for the keeper, in the event that their own shot stopper Anthony Patterson leaves the club in the summer.

Tickle could be a ready-made replacement given his League One experience this season, although with his contract expiring at the DW Stadium in the summer of 2026, Wigan are under no pressure to sell on the cheap.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been linked with a summer move away

The fears of Patterson leaving the club are not unfounded, although the move would not necessarily be a bad thing for the Black Cats.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a transfer away from Sunderland in the summer, with a number of top clubs interested in his services.

Liverpool were linked strongly with him in the January transfer window. The Sun reported that he could be a target for the Reds if Caoimhin Kelleher leaves the club, with The Mirror reporting a £20 million deal will be required for Sunderland to let their young star go.

This would be a huge one for the Black Cats. A £20 million incoming for Patterson could help rejuvenate their team, allowing them to buy players in multiple positions to build a more well-rounded squad more capable of challenging for promotion next season.

Tickle would be a good replacement for Patterson at a fraction of the price. He's clearly young and talented, so it seems like a no brainer for Sunderland if they lose their first-choice keeper.