Sunderland are interested in SC Heerenveen midfielder Thom Haye, according to Leeuwarder Courant reporter Sander de Vries.

It is understood that Haye was being tracked by a number of French clubs during the previous campaign and is now on the radar of the Black Cats.

SC Heerenveen are said to not have received an official approach for the midfielder from a potential suitor ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Due to the fact that Haye's contract with the Dutch outfit is set to run until 2024, Sunderland will have to pay a fee in order to secure his services this summer.

How has Thom Haye been getting on at SC Heerenveen amid interest from Sunderland?

After sealing a switch to SC Heerenveen in January 2022, Haye went on to make 16 appearances for the club.

The 28-year-old managed to provide five assists for his team-mates as he helped his side claim an eighth-place finish in the Eredivisie.

During the current term, Haye has featured on 27 occasions for SC Heerenveen at this level.

As well as chipping in with three assists, the midfielder managed to score his first goal for the club in their 4-2 defeat to Ajax in March.

Heerenveen are currently 10th in the league standings and are set to take on NEC Nijmegen this weekend.

As for Sunderland, they are set to face Preston North End on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

Depending on the outcome of results elsewhere, the Black Cats could book their place in the play-offs with a victory over the Lilywhites at Deepdale.

Would Thom Haye be a good addition to Sunderland's squad?

Given that Sunderland have been stretched at times during the current campaign due to injuries in the heart of midfield, it would not be at all surprising if they are looking to add to their options in this particular area of the pitch this summer.

While it may take Haye some time to adapt to life in the Football League having spent the majority of his career playing in the Netherlands, there is no reason why he cannot go on to make a positive impact in a Sunderland shirt if they opt to step up their pursuit.

The midfielder has managed to record an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.00 in the Eredivisie this season and has made 2.6 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 57.2 passes per game at this level.

By replicating these performances for the Black Cats, Haye could help the club achieve a reasonable amount of success over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.