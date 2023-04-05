This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Despite the Championship season not yet being over, Sunderland are already making plans for the summer.

As we exclusively revealed here on Football League World, Middlesbrough are prepared to let versatile right-sided player Isaiah Jones leave the club this summer, and Sunderland are one of the interested sides.

They face tough competition, though, with a host of Premier League clubs, namely Bournemouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace, also chasing the 23-year-old.

With the above in mind, below, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on the links, and whether or not they think Sunderland could land Jones ahead of the aforementioned Premier League clubs.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think Jones would be a great signing for Sunderland.

We saw him excel at Middlesbrough last summer, and a move elsewhere could see him re-find that form, albeit he was playing wing-back then.

This looks like a tough deal to get done for Sunderland, though, with Premier League clubs interested.

The only chance they may have is that they could potentially offer Jones more game time, but if the 23-year-old is ambitious and backs himself, he may prefer a move to the Premier League and to fight for his place, rather than having that minutes guarantee.

Adam Jones

It will be a tall order for the Black Cats to beat others to his signature.

It also remains to be seen whether they have the finances to get a deal over the line - but there's an exciting project going on at the Stadium of Light and you would back someone like Jones to thrive there.

But it's unclear whether he would be a regular starter if the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts are available and with that in mind, it would be difficult to see the Wearside outfit paying too much for him.

If he moves to a Championship club, starting will surely be a non-negotiable for him.

The 23-year-old would be a good addition though considering he recorded an impressive nine assists in the league last term and could be a real asset in the final third.

It would just be difficult to see them paying the amount needed to recruit him.

Sam Rourke

I'd be very surprised if Sunderland won the race to sign Jones this summer.

The 23-year-old has arguably felt the effect most of Michael Carrick's arrival at Boro in the harshest way with the wing-back hardly featuring under the former Man United man.

He's a top, top player though and showcased under previous managers at Middlesbrough just how much of an asset he can be in the Championship, with his marauding runs down the flank proving a real useful weapon.

Naturally a winger, Jones has been playing in a more defensive wing-back role of late but he could be turned back into one at his next club.

Sunderland would be getting a real coup here if they were to sign him and he'd give the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts real competition next term.

Though, I can see Jones signing for a Premier League side given the potential we have seen from him and the lofty ceiling that he possesses.