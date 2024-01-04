Highlights Sunderland interested in signing Lamare Bogarde on loan from Aston Villa as manager Mick Beale has worked with him before and wants to bring him to the team.

Bogarde played well for Bristol Rovers on loan but didn't score any goals or assists. Villa decided to recall him to send him on loan to a higher division.

Joining Sunderland could be a great opportunity for Bogarde to get more playing time, work with a familiar manager, and develop as a player in a team that is performing well in the Championship.

Sunderland AFC are interested in signing Aston Villa defensive midfielder Lamare Bogarde on loan, according to The Athletic.

This transfer window is the first opportunity Mick Beale has had to make changes to the Sunderland squad he inherited.

The Black Cats were very busy during the summer, as the club backed former manager Tony Mowbray with several new arrivals.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

However, Beale is now in charge, and like any manager, he will want to put his own stamp on the team as he eyes a strong second half of the campaign.

Sunderland are likely going to be busy this month, as the club has already been mentioned with several names, and it seems there are a few areas of the pitch that they want to improve in.

Sunderland interested in Aston Villa’s Lamare Bogarde

Aston Villa decided to loan out Lamare Bogarde during the summer transfer window, with League One side Bristol Rovers winning the race.

This was the second time the 19-year-old had played for the club, as he first joined them back in January of last year for six months.

The midfielder performed very well for the Gas, and that made Villa decide to recall him from his loan spell there, so they could re-send him on loan to a higher division.

According to The Athletic, Sunderland are interested in signing Bogarde, as manager Mick Beale has worked with the player before during his time at Villa Park and is keen to bring him to the Stadium of Light.

The report adds that the player’s versatility appeals to sides, as he can also play in defence as well as midfield.

But it seems the Black Cats face competition, as The Athletic report that Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are also interested in the player.

Lamare Bogarde’s stats for Bristol Rovers this season

The Dutchman played 18 games in all competitions for Bristol Rovers this season, with 14 of them coming in League One.

Bogarde started eight of the 16 games he was available for in the league but failed to register a goal or an assist.

Despite him being in and out of the starting XI at Bristol Rovers, Villa were keen to recall the player and send him somewhere where he could get the most exposure.

Bogarde is highly rated at Villa Park, but for whatever reason, it didn’t fully work out during his time with the Gas.

Related Sunderland, Hull City and West Brom in hunt for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos - who has had a difficult first half of the season on loan at Nottingham Forest - could now be heading to the Championship

Lamare Bogarde should be keen on joining Sunderland

Joining Sunderland could be the perfect destination for the young Aston Villa midfielder, as he will want to play more football than he currently has.

He would join a side that is playing at the top end of the Championship, a club that gets a big home attendance every week, and he would work under a manager that he knows and who rates him as well.

Furthermore, Sunderland have a growing reputation for working with young players and developing them more, so for Bogarde, it could be the perfect step for someone who will be keen to break into the Villa starting XI.