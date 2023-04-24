Sunderland are keen on Francesco Farioli and have placed him at the top of their managerial shortlist ahead of next season, according to this morning's update from Fabrizio Romano.

The 34-year-old isn't short of interest at this stage according to the same journalist, who has claimed that the young coach has been approached by clubs in England, Italy, Portugal and Turkey.

One team believed to have made an approach for him are Braga - but they are seemingly yet to get a deal over the line for him and that could allow the Black Cats to swoop in for the former Fatih Faragumruk and Alanyaspor boss.

Watford interest

Farioli is also believed to be under consideration as a candidate for the top job at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have had three managers at the helm this season with Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic being dismissed and Chris Wilder taking charge during the latter stages of this term.

However, Wilder is only set to remain at the club for the remainder of the campaign and this will give the Championship side the opportunity to appoint a new boss during the summer.

At this stage, Wilder hasn't exactly done enough to suggest that he should guide the Hertfordshire outfit into next term and that should boost Farioli's chances of winning the job if he wants it.

Should Tony Mowbray be replaced?

This situation will remind a lot of people of when Nigel Adkins was replaced by Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton.

The sacking of Adkins was seen as a very harsh decision at the time and a major risk - but that decision to replace him was justified in the end with Pochettino doing extremely well on the south coast.

Considering he's a promising coach, Farioli could potentially guide the Black Cats to promotion next season if they don't win a place in the top flight at the end of this term.

However, it would be extremely harsh on Mowbray if he was sacked at the end of the season, because he has done an excellent job and overcome adversity in his quest to guide the Wearside outfit to a play-off place.

Not only has he needed to nurture a lot of inexperienced players, but he has also had to deal with plenty of injury problems and a real lack of depth up front.

The Black Cats' squad may not react well if he's replaced and the supporters certainly won't be pleased, so the board shouldn't be looking to change manager at this stage despite how successful Farioli could be.