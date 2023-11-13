Highlights Jobe Bellingham's goal against Birmingham City was celebrated by his older brother Jude with a two-word message on Instagram.

Both Bellingham brothers left Birmingham at a young age, with Jude going on to sign for Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, while Jobe is hoping to make his own mark.

Sunderland's win over Birmingham has moved them up to sixth position in the Championship table, highlighting the significance of their pursuit of promotion.

Jude Bellingham has issued a message to his younger brother Jobe following his goal against former club Birmingham City on Saturday.

Jobe Bellingham has been a key figure for Sunderland following his £3 million switch from St. Andrew’s last summer.

He has featured in every league game for Tony Mowbray’s side, as they look to compete for promotion to the Premier League this campaign.

The 18-year-old has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the Black Cats, becoming an important part of the squad.

Bellingham scored in a 3-1 win over the Blues at the Stadium of Light last Saturday, earning his third league goal of the season.

How has Jude Bellingham reacted to Jobe Bellingham’s goal against Birmingham City?

Jobe Bellingham posted to social media a message in celebration of his performance last weekend.

The teenager issued no message to go along with a picture of him celebrating the game’s opening goal in their 3-1 win over Wayne Rooney’s side.

Older brother Jude responded with a two-word message, via Instagram: “Enough said.”

Both Bellinghams came through the youth system at Birmingham before departing the club at a very young age.

Jude signed for Borussia Dortmund in a big money move worth a reported £25 million in 2020 at the age of just 17.

He has since gone on to sign for Real Madrid, where he has cemented himself as one of the best players in the world.

Meanwhile, Jobe is hoping to follow in his brother’s footsteps and carve out a career at the top level himself.

The teenager has contributed three goals and one assist for Mowbray’s side as they compete for a top six finish in the Championship.

A win over Birmingham last weekend has strengthened their position in the second division table.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Sunderland moved up to sixth position with their win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Bellingham opened the scoring in the 17th minute, before Koji Miyoshi pulled one back for the visitors.

A Dion Sanderson own goal put Mowbray’s side back in front, with all three points sealed with a 76th minute strike from Adil Aouchiche.

Sunderland are ahead of West Brom in seventh by virtue of their greater goal difference, highlighting how fine the margins are at this early stage of the season.

The Black Cats will return to league action following the November international break with a clash against Plymouth Argyle on 25 November.

How important is Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland?

Bellingham is growing in importance to the Wearside outfit with every performance.

There have been calls to give the teenager a rest due to the amount of minutes he’s already racked up at Sunderland.

However, it is difficult for Mowbray to try to manage his minutes when he continues to perform so well so consistently.

If he can continue to develop at this rate then it is only a matter of time before even bigger clubs come calling with massive transfer offers, highlighting the importance of gaining promotion to the Premier League to the club as that could convince him to stay.