It has been a tough few months for Sunderland in the Championship, but they returned to winning ways against Cardiff City on Good Friday.

The Black Cats had been on a seven-game winless run, which included six consecutive defeats, but they picked up a much needed three points with a 2-0 win over Cardiff in South Wales.

Sunderland took the lead in the 12th minute through Adil Aouchiche's penalty, awarded after Dimitrios Goutas brought down Jobe Bellingham in the box, and they doubled their advantage in the 27th minute when Bellingham slotted home Aouchiche's cross from close range.

The Bluebirds improved in the second half, and they came close when Goutas hit the bar, but it was a comfortable victory for the Black Cats, and their first under interim head coach Mike Dodds.

Sunderland remain 12th in the table, 13 points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Easter Monday.

Championship Table (As it stands March 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 38 5 58 10 Middlesbrough 39 1 55 11 Cardiff City 39 -10 53 12 Sunderland 39 5 51 13 Bristol City 39 -2 50 14 Watford 39 2 49 15 Swansea City 39 -10 47 16 Millwall 39 -16 44

Jude Bellingham believes that Jobe is a striker

One of the big positives from the win over Cardiff was Bellingham's impressive performance in the central striker role, but that is unlikely to come as a surprise to his brother - England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude.

Bellingham has played much of his football as an attacking midfielder during the early stages of his career, but in December, his brother Jude described him as "a thoroughbred striker like our father" - Mark Bellingham was a non-league striker around the Midlands and it is claimed that he scored over 700 goals in his time.

The 18-year-old was deployed as a number nine against Cardiff, and after his strong performance, caretaker boss Dodds hinted post-match that he would be given further opportunities in that position.

"We should be excited about his performance, it's something we can build on moving forward," Dodds told The Northern Echo.

"He’s scored a goal and done well in the game. He’s a coach’s dream, if I said go and play in goal he would just crack on with it.

"What he has got, which many number nines don’t have in this league, is unbelievable quality with his feet – a centre-midfielder playing up front.

"He gave us a platform to play off but you’ve got to remember he’s a second-year scholar playing in the Championship.

"He’s 18 and I know he carries the weight of his brother, which I think sometimes is unfair.

"But if you put that to one side, you’ve just seen a second-year scholar who has been exceptional and should be playing youth-team football."

Few people know more about Bellingham's strengths than Dodds, who worked with him during his time in the academy at Birmingham City, and he could be the perfect manager to help him make the transition to a more advanced role.

Jobe Bellingham could be the answer to Sunderland's striker problem

Bellingham showed plenty of encouraging attributes against Cardiff, and his run and close-range finish for the second goal suggests he has striker instincts.

Striker has been a problem position for Sunderland this season since the departure of Ross Stewart to Southampton in the summer, with Luis Hemir Semedo, Mason Burstow, Eliezer Mayenda and Mason Burstow all failing to make an impact, but Bellingham could be the perfect solution for the Black Cats.

Even if Bellingham continues to thrive up front, the club must still recruit a proven striker this summer, but he could be a useful option for whoever is appointed as Michael Beale's permanent successor.

Bellingham has enjoyed an excellent first season at the Stadium of Light since his move from Birmingham, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Comparisons with his brother are inevitable, but Bellingham is an exciting talent in his own right, and his ability to play in different positions underlines how much of an asset he is for Sunderland.

Bellingham has previously been linked with Newcastle United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, and the Black Cats could be vulnerable to losing him this summer after an underwhelming season, but the club will be desperate to keep hold of him.

Should he remain on Wearside, he will certainly be a player for the next manager to build the team around, whether that is as a midfielder or a striker.