Sunderland journalist issues prediction on Ross Stewart’s future amid Celtic, Middlesbrough and Rangers interest

Ross Stewart is likely to remain at Sunderland until at least the summer despite widespread interest in him, according to the view of Sunderland Echo journalist Phil Smith.

The 26-year-old made an exceptional start to the season with five goals and three assists in seven league appearances – but an injury setback has kept him out for months with the Black Cats’ star striker even missing last weekend’s clash against Millwall.

However, he is expected back very shortly and his injury hasn’t deterred others from taking an interest in him, with Football League World understanding that Scottish Premiership duo Celtic and Rangers are both interested in luring him away from the Stadium of Light.

They may face considerable competition in their potential quest to recruit him though, with the Daily Record reporting that Middlesbrough are also in the race, with the summer sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier potentially helping to fund a possible move.

And Greek Super Lig outfit Olympiacos have joined the list of teams taking an interest in him according to Alan Nixon, with his contract on Wearside running out at the end of the season.

Tony Mowbray’s side have an option to activate a one-year extension on his contract though – and Sunderland Echo reporter Smith believes the 26-year-old is likely to stay at his current club beyond next month.

The Verdict:

At this point, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for Stewart if he stayed put because his side have a good chance of reaching the top six this season and if they did, anything could happen in the playoffs.

After succeeding last season, they already have players who know how to avoid heartbreak and with Mowbray’s experience, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they ended up in the Premier League.

They recruited well in the summer and if they can make a couple more additions during the January transfer window, that should put them in a strong position as they look to fend off some of their league rivals for a place in the promotion mix.

Making the best possible start last weekend after the World Cup break, they are in a good place to capitalise on that and continue building momentum.

In terms of a potential move to other clubs, Celtic seem to be running away with the Scottish top-tier title already so a move there may not be the most exciting in January and a winter switch to Rangers may not be thrilling because of the same reason.

Boro are in a good place following their strong start to life under Michael Carrick and have the ingredients to be in the mix this term – but they are in a similar position to the Black Cats at this point.

And there are no guarantees Stewart would succeed at Olympiacos either, so the striker would probably be best served staying for the remainder of the campaign and then reassessing his future in the summer.