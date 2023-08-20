Highlights Sunderland are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan, as they look for a replacement for Patrick Roberts.

Rak-Sakyi had a successful loan spell at Charlton last season, contributing 15 goals and eight assists.

Signing Rak-Sakyi would be a good move for Sunderland, as he is a talented player who could provide a constant threat down the flank.

Sunderland are the latest club to show an interest in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is expected to leave on loan this month.

Who is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Chelsea before joining the Eagles in 2019, as he looked to have a clearer path to the first-team.

That hasn’t really happened yet, but it’s understandable, with Rak-Sakyi instead going out on loan to help his development given his age.

Rak-Sakyi spent the previous campaign with Charlton, and it’s a move that worked out very well for the player, as he contributed 15 goals and eight assists for the Addicks as they finished tenth in the table.

Naturally, the next step is for Rak-Sakyi to play in the Championship, and there have been many rumours about clubs in the second tier willing to take him on loan.

Sunderland interested in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Sunderland are the latest to express an interest, as he revealed they have spoken to Palace about the possibility of signing Rak-Sakyi.

With doubts about the future of Patrick Roberts, the update states that the Wearside outfit could be in the market for a wide attacker, and Rak-Sakyi would be an ideal replacement given his quality in the final third.

But, it won’t be a straightforward deal, as the report outlines the level of competition for the player, which includes Blackburn, who are thought to be very keen on getting the move sorted.

It adds that Michael Olise’s decision to renew his contract with the Eagles amid interest from Chelsea means they are now in a position where they will sanction Rak-Sakyi’s departure. Therefore, something is expected to happen ahead of the deadline, which is on September 1.

Would Jesurun Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for Sunderland?

This would be a great signing for Sunderland, as Rak-Sakyi is a talented player, and the number of clubs in for the player shows there is a feeling that he will be able to cope with the Championship, even if he is unproven at this level.

The style of play that Tony Mowbray adopts would be ideal for his game, and he could provide a constant threat down the flank, whilst his movement and ability to get into goalscoring positions would offer a major threat.

Some fans would argue that Sunderland should be in for Rak-Sakyi regardless of whether Patrick Roberts stays, particularly as they saw Amad Diallo return to Manchester United following his successful loan.

Sunderland summer transfer plans

It seems as though there’s a lot of work to do for Sunderland ahead of the deadline, as they’ve had a mixed start to the campaign that has highlighted the lack of depth in certain areas.

We know the strategy they have in the market, with a focus on young players, and they’ve utilised the loan market very well in the past, so Rak-Sakyi certainly fits the profile for the sort of signing they make.

The win over Rotherham got Mowbray’s men off the mark for the new season, but they will need new additions if they are to push for the play-offs again.