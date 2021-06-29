Sunderland join Scottish side in hunt for youth international, bargain deal in the offing

Sunderland are looking to sign Eoin Toal, according to reports from the Derry Journal.

The Wearsiders are planning for significant new arrivals to join Lee Johnson’s side ahead of the new season and it seems that a move for the Northern Ireland man is being considered.

A central defender by trade, Toal is facing an uncertain future after coming to the end of his contract with Derry City.

That means that he will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer in just a few days’ time with his deal set to expire on June 30th.

While the Dery Journal claims that the Black Cats are interested, it’s also said that newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side Hearts could be keen on making a move as well.

The 22-year-old is highly thought of with Derry City and has even be made club captain after making 113 appearances for the club.

It’s also claimed that Toal is ‘comfortable with the ball at his feet, dominant in the air and strong in the tackle’, while also picking up 10 caps for Northern Ireland’s under-21 side.

Whether a move will come off remains to be seen but it’s clearly a sign of just how far the Black Cats are casting their net as they look for potential new arrivals ahead of a crucial season for the club.

Sunderland quiz: One question about every player in the Black Cats' first-team - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 17 Where did Lee Burge start his career? QPR Lincoln City Coventry City Burton Albion

The verdict

This could be a really interesting move to consider.

Eoin Toal isn’t a household name in the English game but there’s no doubt that he’s highly thought of in the Northern Ireland set-up after representing the country at youth level and even being named captain of Derry City.

Sunderland will be looking for shrewd additions and a move for the 22-year-old could be exactly that if he can adapt to the physicality of League One.