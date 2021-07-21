Sunderland join race for Nottingham Forest player, approach made

Sunderland have made an approach for Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel, according to Football Insider.

Gabriel is a player in real demand ahead of the new season, as he continues to regularly feature for Nottingham Forest in pre-season.

The 22-year-old is back at the City Ground having impressed out on loan at Blackpool last season, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

After helping the Tangerines win promotion from League One, Blackpool are said to have bid for the defender as they look to acquire his services on a permanent basis.

But according to Football Insider, League One side Sunderland have also made an approach for the defender, as Lee Johnson looks to bolster his right-back options.

Forest are likely to wait before making a decision on Gabriel’s future, as at the moment, he is really the club’s only option for the right-back role.

Cyrus Christie is back at Fulham after a loan spell last season, whilst Carl Jenkinson is understood to be among a host of ousted players who have been told to find new clubs.

The Verdict

Gabriel is attracting a lot of interest, and rightly so. He’s a good right-back who is eager to kick on after impressing in League One last term.

He’d be a good signing for Sunderland, but I for one cannot see a deal being struck that easily, not whilst Forest only have him to choose from.

It would be very strange for them to cash in before bringing in their own right-back, given how slow transfer activity has been thus far.