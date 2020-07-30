Sunderland join Middlesbrough in race to sign in-demand defender

Sunderland have joined Middlesbrough and QPR in the race to sign Northampton Town defender Charlie Goode according to the Northampton Chronicle.

Goode has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Cobblers, who finished seventh in the League Two table this season, as they won promotion into League One via the play-offs.

The 24-year-old made 45 appearances in total for the club in the 2019/20 season, and it appears as though his strong showings of late haven’t gone unnoticed.

It has previously been reported by Sky Sports’ Keith Downie that Middlesbrough have already made a bid of £500,000 for Goode, as Neil Warnock looks to strengthen his squad at the earliest of opportunities.

Sunderland will be hoping they can win a timely promotion back into the Championship this season, after their 2019/20 league campaign ended in frustration.

The Black Cats finished eighth in the League One table, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier voted to end this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis, which saw Phil Parkinson’s side miss out on a top-six finish.

Sunderland are clearly keen to add strength in depth to their squad ahead of the new season, and it seems as though they’ll have a real battle on their hands to strike a deal for Goode.

The Verdict:

I think this would be a solid signing for Sunderland.

They need players that are going to be eager to prove themselves and perform to a high standard for the club next season, and I think Goode fits this description well.

He’s really impressed me with Northampton Town, but Sunderland will know they face a real battle to land his signature, with Middlesbrough and QPR also interested in signing him.

But you have to imagine that Sunderland would be able to offer him regular game time next season, whereas the Championship clubs interested might not be able to do that.