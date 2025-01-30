Sunderland have reportedly joined fellow automatic promotion rivals Leeds United in the late race for Southampton forward Cameron Archer, with a view to replicating the deal which brought Enzo Le Fee to Wearside earlier this month.

That's according to a recent report from Sunderland AFC News, where, corroborated by an update given by journalist Graeme Bailey, the Black Cats' interest in striking a loan deal with a purchase obligation.

Sunderland have made their sole January addition to date by such means, with Regis Le Bris reuniting with ex-Lorient midfield star Enzo Le Fee on an initial loan deal from Roma, which the Wearside outfit will be obligated to make permanent in the event of promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland are very much in the running to realise those ambitions come the end of the campaign. Le Bris' side are currently fourth in the Championship, with just a three-point margin separating themselves from second-placed Sheffield United heading into February and beyond.

Related "Right way to go" - Wes Brown reacts to ambitious Sunderland AFC transfer deal Former Sunderland star Wes Brown spoke exclusively to Football League World about the ambitious loan capture of Roma's Enzo Le Fee

The Archer saga, mind you, and just where he ends up going - if at all - could have a decisive say on who ends up in the Premier League next season.

Sunderland join Leeds United in Southampton, Cameron Archer transfer race

Sunderland are the latest Championship club to be linked with a late switch for Archer, after reports revealed Leeds had seen an initial loan offer rebuffed by Southampton.

Following Leeds' opening rejection, it has since emerged Sunderland are now in the race to land the striker's services, with Black Cats reportedly open to doing a loan-to-buy deal for Archer, who cost Southampton £15 million just last summer.

Bailey told Sunderland AFC News: "We know that they looked at Chuba Akpom but that is not an easy deal with other clubs keen. Now another former Middlesbrough man is in their thoughts with Southampton’s Cameron Archer being a player they like.

"We’re told Sunderland would be willing to do a loan with an obligation, but Leeds are in for him and that makes things difficult for Sunderland – they are tempting club for any player. Sunderland though are still trying."

Cameron Archer could deliver promotion for Sunderland

It's little wonder the 23-year-old is shaping up to represent a real hot property, with his proven Championship goalscoring pedigree rendering him an attractive proposition for any club with real designs on achieving promotion.

Cameron Archer's career stats via FotMob, as of January 30 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2019-2023 Aston Villa 15 5 0 2020-2021 Solihull Moors (loan) 29 6 1 2022 Preston North End (loan) 20 7 1 2023 Middlesbrough (loan) 23 11 6 2023-2024 Sheffield United 32 4 1 2024 Aston Villa 0 0 0 2024- Southampton 25 5 0

Archer impressed on loan with Preston North End in the 2021/22 season but really took off the following year when he returned to the second-tier at Middlesbrough, with his return of 11 goals and six assists from just 22 appearances after arriving in January surging Michael Carrick's side towards the play-offs.

He has not quite been able to crack the Premier League just yet.

Archer has scored twice from 21 appearances and only 10 starts for the bottom-placed Saints this term, but given their struggles, he perhaps should not be judged too harshly on his own outlay.

Nonetheless, he has shown he's capable of being a real star-turn in the Championship and would doubtless offer increased firepower and X-Factor to Sunderland's attack in a potential game-changing move as far as the second-tier promotion race is concerned - if they can beat off Leeds, of course.