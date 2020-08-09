Sunderland join Ipswich Town in race to sign in-demand former Bolton Wanderers ace

Sunderland have joined League One rivals Ipswich Town in showing an interest in signing former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews this summer, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Matthews departed from Bolton at the end of what was a torrid season for the club, but the 26-year-old is one of few players to emerge from the last two campaigns at Bolton with his stock fairly high, having produced a number of impressive performances in both the Championship and League One.

Sunderland will be in need of adding to their goalkeeping options this summer having seen Jon McLaughlin depart from the Stadium of Light on a free transfer to Rangers, meaning that Phil Parkinson will need to bring in someone who can challenge Lee Burge for the club’s number one slot.

It is thought that Ipswich remain keen on the keeper who has been training with them as they step up their pre-season preparations, but that Sunderland are now ready to rival the Tractor Boys for his signature ahead of the start of next term.

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Sunderland to make and you can see why Parkinson is interested in the keeper having worked with him during his spell in charge of Bolton, and Matthews was one of the Trotters’ most dependable performers during the Black Cats’ managers spell at Bolton.

Having lost McLaughlin already this summer and with Parkinson still unsure of Burge’s abilities to be the club’s number one keeper, Sunderland will need to add a quality option to their goalkeeping department this summer and Matthews would certainly seem to fit that bill.

However, considering he has been training at Ipswich, Sunderland would need to move swiftly if they were to be able to ensure that they bring the keeper into the club this summer – and it will be interesting to see which of the two sides manages to win the race for his signature.