Sunderland join Championship duo in race to sign Chelsea player

Sunderland have joined Derby County and Birmingham City in the race to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter according to the Evening Standard.

Baxter is highly unlikely to be anywhere near the Chelsea first-team ahead of the new league campaign, and it appears as though he could be set for a temporary departure away from Stamford Bridge.

The shot-stopper spent part of last season on loan with Scottish side Ross County, and has also been out on loan with the likes of Woking and Yeovil Town in the past.

But he’s clearly made a good impression away from Chelsea in his various loan spells, and Sunderland will be hoping they can get an agreement in place to land his signature.

The Black Cats’ 2019/20 campaign ended in frustration, as they missed out on a top-six finish in League One, after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to finish the season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Sunderland have already lost Jon McLaughlin to Rangers in the summer transfer window, so it means that Phil Parkinson will be targeting a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict:

This is a deal that makes perfect sense.

Sunderland need a goalkeeper to replace Jon McLaughlin, and I think Baxter could be the player to do just that heading towards the 2020/21 season.

Baxter will be eager to make a name for himself in senior football, with first-team opportunities highly unlikely with Chelsea at this moment in time.

The Black Cats will be hoping they can beat Derby and Birmingham in the race to land his signature, as you would imagine that they’re more likely to be able to offer him regular game time next term.