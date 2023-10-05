Highlights Sunderland's win over Watford marks their sixth win in their last eight games, showing an impressive recovery after a slow start to the season.

The team's young and talented squad, with an average age of 22.8, has been a key factor in their success, with Jack Clarke as the joint-top scorer in the league.

Niall Huggins' goal against Watford exemplifies the team's exciting style of play and showcases the individual potential within the young crop of Sunderland talent.

The Black Cats' win over Watford on Wednesday night takes them to six wins in their last eight games.

The season didn't initially start well for Sunderland. They came into the 2023/24 campaign hoping to replicate or better their playoff status from the season prior.

Back to back losses against Ipswich Town and Preston North End, in their opening two games, put them way off track. But, since then, they've recovered marvelously well.

They have the joint-top scorer in the league in the form of Jack Clarke; he's scored seven times in the league. After 10 games they sit fourth in the Championship having accumulated 19 points.

The performance against Watford encapsulated what this team is all about. They're young, got bags of quality, and they're exciting to watch. The goal from 22-year-old Niall Huggins, to open the scoring, was all of those things at the same time.

Niall Huggins' goal

The Welshman found the back of the net for the first time in his professional career last night, and what a way it was to do it.

The right back cut inside from his natural position, beat his man, got inside the box by going past another defender, and rifled his shot off the bar and into the net. It's stuff that you dream of.

Joe Gelhardt and Jobe Bellingham's reactions to Huggins' goal and performance

After the game, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to express his joy over what had just happened.

Huggins said "What a feeling. First professional goal and a win at home to top it off 🙌🏼 #safc." An understandably overjoyed reaction to a night, and a moment, that he will never forget.

18-year-old Jobe Bellingham was quick to congratulate his teammate in the comments. He said "Class bro🙌🏽."

It wasn't just his current teammates that were happy for him. Joe Gelhardt, who was on loan at the club last year, and Lynden Gooch also heaped praise on the full-back. The Leeds forward said "nice you!" Gooch also commented "Deserve that lad, well done 🙌🏼."

How far can this young crop of Sunderland talent go?

Huggins is just the latest young Black Cat to gain some notoriety outside of the northeast. His goal last night put his name in the minds of many, but he's been playing well since coming into the team a few weeks ago.

The average age of Sunderland's starting XI, last night, was 22.8. For a team of that age to get into the playoffs and come back again the next season and be as good is not just a testament to their talent and ability, it's a testament to Tony Mowbray.

Almost every squad they play against will have more Championship experience than they do. But it doesn't matter to them because ignorance is bliss. They don't all know how hard it can be at this level, but they don't care.

They're more often than not going to be better at football than you are, and that's all that matters to them.