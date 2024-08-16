Highlights Joe Anderson's lack of impact at Sunderland makes his future with the club uncertain after limited appearances.

Being outshone by other defenders, Anderson's struggle to secure a spot in Sunderland's lineup highlights his shortcomings.

Despite his high potential, Anderson's performance against Preston signals that he may not be cut out for Championship football.

The unfortunate reality in football, is that not all players are destined to succeed. At Sunderland, the time has come for a decision to be made on a player who is yet to make an impact.

The Black Cats signed Joe Anderson from Everton in January 2023 for an undisclosed fee. In moving to the North East, the player signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Having never made a senior appearance for the Toffees, the defender would have hoped for more opportunities at Sunderland. However, during his year and a half at the club, the 23-year-old has only made five appearances, with four of those coming in the Championship.

Anderson made his fifth appearance in red and white against Preston North End on Tuesday night. In what was an opportunity to impress the new manager, Regis Le Bris, Anderson did the opposite and may have played his way out of the door.

Arriving from a club like Everton, Sunderland thought they were signing a player with high potential. Indeed, Anderson was the Everton under-21 captain and arrived in high esteem. The Roker Report claimed that the youngster had a 'glowing reputation and a bellyful of desire and ambition'. It is safe to say these words have not aged well.

Since arriving at the Stadium of Light, Anderson has been limited in first team opportunities. Having joined under Tony Mowbray, the centre-back was limited to minutes as a substitute, unable to make his mark.

Six months after arriving on Wearside, Anderson was loaned out to League One Shrewsbury Town, where he made 30 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Joe Anderson statistics by competition - per Transfermarkt Division Club Appearances Goals Assists Championship Sunderland 4 0 0 League One Shrewsbury Town 24 0 1

With Le Bris' arrival on Wearside, it was an opportunity for Sunderland's squad players to make a claim for a first team place. With first choice centre-half, Dan Ballard, out injured for the start of the season, his position was up for grabs, but it appears that Aji Alese has cemented that slot.

Against Preston, Anderson was given a rare start but had to play out of position at left-back. Sadly for the 23-year-old, the performance did not go to plan as the defender struggled against Championship opposition. The defender is out of his depth and needs a new challenge.

Competition for places means Anderson is not required

With the quality available to Le Bris, Anderson is probably the last choice when it comes to options at centre-back.

When fully fit, Ballard will partner Luke O'Nien in what was the Championship's fifth-best defence in terms of goals conceded last season, having let in 54 goals. The dynamic duo are a commanding presence at the back and are dominant leaders.

Past O'Nien and Ballard, Sunderland have Jenson Steelt, Alese and Nectarios Triantis as recognised centre-backs, with Leo Hjelde also able to play the position. Similarly to Anderson, Hjelde proved why he is not at the forefront of Le Bris' plans with his unconvincing performance against Preston.

Alese has emerged as Le Bris' favoured option to replace the injured Ballard and rightly so. The 23-year-old has impressed during his time on Wearside, and if it was not for injuries, he would have staked a claim for a starting place.

Ultimately, there are plenty of options ahead of Anderson at this moment in time, and it is difficult to see how he would get another opportunity.

Since signing from Everton, Anderson has been limited to mostly substitute appearances for the Black Cats as he has not proven his worth.

During his loan spell at Shrewsbury, the defender benefited from more minutes, which should have helped him fight for his place on Wearside.

However, in performing poorly in the Black Cats' defeat to Preston in the EFL Cup, Anderson may have played his last game for the club.