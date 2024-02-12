Highlights Sunderland's recent wins have put them in contention for a play-off spot.

Contributions from Clarke and Bellingham have been crucial for the team's goalscoring.

The Black Cats may rely on midfielders for goals, rather than their struggling strikers.

Sunderland are level on points with the play-off positions after picking up two wins in their last three Championship games, including Saturday's 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

The Black Cats initially fell behind on Saturday afternoon as Ryan Hardie put the Pilgrims ahead on 39 minutes, giving the visitors a 1-0 half-time lead.

However, second-half strikes from Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham ensured a victory for Mick Beale's men, who are vying for a play-off spot for the second consecutive season.

The Black Cats' forwards are struggling for goals this campaign, so the contributions of wideman Clarke, who now has 14 goals in the Championship, have proved to be key for his side.

Bellingham has also helped out in the goal-scoring department, and Saturday's strike took the 18-year-old up to five goals in the second-tier this campaign, but until the Argyle encounter, he had not scored since a 1-0 win over Leeds back in December.

Bellingham goal could bolster Black Cats play-off push

Earlier in the season, Bellingham proved to be a match-winner for the Mackems, including in the previously mentioned victory over the Whites.

But after the youngster endured a goal drought of almost two months, the Black Cats have missed his goal contributions, and will hope that Saturday's effort will restore Bellingham's confidence.

The way in which the 18-year-old took his goal against the Pilgrims is a welcome reminder of his ability for Beale and co, as the youngster completed a solo run before curling his shot into the top corner from just inside the box.

If Bellingham maintains this kind of form, he could prove to be the difference which ensures the Black Cats secure a top-six spot in a tight race for the play-offs.

Clarke has been the only consistent goalscorer for the North East outfit this season, and is by far his side's top scorer in the Championship with 14, and Bellingham now sits second on the Black Cats' goal-scoring charts with five.

Beale will need Bellingham to continue scoring goals in order for the Mackems to secure an all-important play-off spot and a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland will still need strikers to step up despite Bellingham

Despite the fact that Clarke's unwavering consistency and Bellingham's seemingly re-found form could be enough for the Black Cats to land a top-six spot, they will need the strikers to improve on their goal output.

Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn is the highest scoring recognised striker among Beale's ranks, but has scored just twice in the Championship this season, while Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow has been somewhat of a disappointment at the Stadium of Light so far and has scored just once in the second tier.

The likes of Bellingham and Clarke are undoubtedly talented attacking midfielders with a clear eye for goal, particularly in the case of the former, but they could need more help from their forwards in order for the Black Cats to secure their place in the top six.

However, it is undoubtedly a trend in the Championship this season that attacking midfielders have held the division's goal-scoring baton, as Southampton man Adam Armstrong is the only out-and-out striker among the second-tier's top five goalscorers.

This could suggest that the Mackems do not necessarily need the likes of Rusyn and Burstow to produce the goods, so long as Clarke continues to provide goals and is complemented by an in-form Bellingham.

As much as strikers are clearly important, Bellingham's form could be the deciding factor which helps Beale's men finish in the top six, provided that Clarke maintains his consistency.