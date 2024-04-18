Highlights Real Madrid's triumph over Man City in the Champions League is a proud moment for Jude Bellingham and his proud brother, Jobe.

Bellingham's journey from Birmingham to Madrid showcases his humble beginnings and strong character that have shaped his success.

Despite facing the best teams in the world, Bellingham's cool-headed approach and grounded attitude have made him a standout player in the Champions League.

Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham was in attendance at the Etihad Stadium, on Wednesday night, to watch his brother, Jude Bellingham, help Real Madrid to a famous victory over Manchester City.

The quarter-final match-up between the two European titans was predicted to be a great battle, and it really was a tale of two legs.

Over in Spain, for the first of the two matches between Real and City, it was a 3-3 barnstormer that captured the imagination of all that were watching, and reminded everyone why the Champions League was the pinnacle of club football.

It was full of dazzling strikes and memorable moments, but the return leg wasn't quite as electric. With the game hanging in the balance, it looked like either of the sides could take the reins and march their way towards the semi-final.

Bellingham's touch from a lofted ball started a swift counter-attack that saw Rodrygo open the scoring early in the first half. His initial attempt, from a cut-back from Vinícius Jr, was saved by Ederson, but he was there to follow it in to give Los Blancos the advantage.

Pep Guardiola's side then did what Pep Guardiola sides do - dominate games of football. They pretty much controlled the rest of the contest.

Madrid struggled to get out of their own half, and eventually they wilted under the pressure, with a mishit clearance by Antonio Rüdiger falling at the feet of Kevin De Bruyne, inside the box, who then smashed it past Andriy Lunin in net.

Even after 120 minutes, the two teams couldn't be separated, and the tie went to penalties. Bellingham converted one of the four Madrid spot-kicks that went past the Brazilian keeper, and that was enough for them to end Man City's run as European champions.

Jude Bellingham's performance against Manchester City (17th April) Minutes played 120 Penalty shootout goals 1 Pass Accuracy 94% Dribbles attempted (successful) 1 (100%) Ground duels won 9 (69%) Sofascore rating 7/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

Being one of the leaders in the team that knocked the Champions League winners of last season off their pedestal will have been a very proud moment for the 20-year-old midfielder, but there was one other thing that he was particularly proud of.

Jude Bellingham's Jobe Bellingham admission

The former Birmingham City midfielder revealed that his younger brother Jobe was at the game on Wednesday night, and that it was the first time that he had seen his brother play for Real since making the £88.5 million move from Borussia Dortmund, which could rise to over £115 million with add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

After the game, Bellingham said that he was very happy that Jobe, who is now applying his trade with Sunderland, having left Birmingham last summer, was there to see him wearing the shirt of the 14-time European Champions.

"It was the first day my brother Jobe got to see me play for Madrid," said the 20-year-old live on air, as per Fabrizio Romano. He added: "I feel really proud about those kind of things!"

Jude Bellingham first showed the metal and character with Birmingham City

All throughout his very short career as a professional footballer, Bellingham has been nothing but class-personified.

When he was being scouted by the likes of Manchester United and Dortmund, he could have signed with any club he wanted to because he was still on a schoolboy contract. This would have meant the fee that the club that he ended up signing for would have been decided by a tribunal.

But, by agreeing to sign a professional deal with the Blues, it meant that they received a £25 million fee from the German club when they bought him in the summer of 2020, as per Sky Sports. Birmingham are also said to have received £6 million from the deal that saw him move to Spain last summer.

These cool-headed, grounded attitudes and attributes were first seen when he was in the Championship, and now they're helping him to perform in the Champions League against the best team in the world.