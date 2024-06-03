Highlights Sunderland want over £20m for Bellingham amid interest Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Brentford, and European clubs.

Bellingham attracted interest with impressive season stats, accumulating 7 goals and 1 assist in 45 appearances.

Despite Sunderland's intention to keep Bellingham, there is a potential for the team to make a significant profit on his sale.

Sunderland are reportedly determined to try and keep £20 million-rated Jobe Bellingham amid interest from Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham as well as European clubs.

Despite a largely frustrating and inconsistent season for the Black Cats, who were on the periphery of the play-off places for large parts of the beginning of the campaign, there were still a number of players whose performances have led to interest from elsewhere.

The youthfulness of the squad at the Stadium of Light has been well-documented for some time now, and given the high ceiling of potential some of these players possess, it's hardly a surprise to see them linked with top flight suitors.

Sunderland's significant Jobe Bellingham price tag revealed

Bellingham has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light after just one season with the Wearsiders.

A new update from The Guardian's Ed Aarons has revealed the pricepoint numerous potential suitors must be willing to cough up if they are to prize the five-time England Under-19 international away from the North East.

Aarons has claimed that he understands the Championship outfit will be doing everything within their power to persuade Bellingham to stay at the club amid strong interest from the likes of Spurs, Palace, and Brentford.

On top of that, the update states that several European outfits also remain interested, before revealing that the Black Cats will only entertain offers in excess of the £20m mark if they are to let the attacking midfield player leave after just one season at the club, where he accumulated seven goals and one assist in 45 second tier appearances.

Jobe Bellingham transfer latest

Recently, the Sunderland Echo revealed that the second tier outfit hold a significant amount of bargaining power in any potential departure, given the fact they understand Bellingham has three years left to run on his contract after making a reported £1.5m plus add-ons move from Birmingham City last summer.

Tottenham's interest in the teenager stems as far back as last November, when TEAMtalk stated that they, alongside London rivals Chelsea were monitoring his development.

Meanwhile, the links with Crystal Palace and Brentford are much more recent, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing last Thursday that Oliver Glasner has identified the midfielder as a target, and is working alongside Eagles' sporting director Dougie Freedman to convince Bellingham to make the move to Selhurst Park.

Jobe Bellingham's 2023/24 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 47 Goals 7 Assists 1

The aforementioned report from the Sunderland Echo also claims that Southampton are also keen admirers of Bellingham, who netted in a 4-2 defeat against the Saints back on March 9th.

It was also revealed in mid-May by Football Insider that Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a deal that would see the midfielder follow in the footsteps of his brother - England and Real Madrid sensation, Jude, who made 132 appearances for the German giants between 2020 and 2023.

A sizeable profit could be reinvested by Sunderland

Although reports show a contrast in the price tag paid by Sunderland last summer to prize him away from St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, the reality is that either way, the Black Cats have the opportunity to make a significant profit on their midfield asset.

At present, Michael Beale's permanent successor is yet to be sourced by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus but the Frenchman has the chance to give whoever that may be a huge boost in the transfer market, with the mooted fee allowing for significant reinvestment in what is a youthful squad.

Some may argue that Bellingham isn't quite ready to make the step-up to regular top-flight football, but given his name, it feels like the speculation won't die down for some time, and it gives Sunderland another reason to sell him on whilst his stock is high.

£20m isn't a great deal of money in the grand scheme of things for some of his potential suitors, so it could even be that the Black Cats look to push for an even greater value if a transfer saga is to play out from the beginning of the window.