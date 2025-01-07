Jobe Bellingham has been a key figure in Sunderland's midfield so far this season, and he has helped the Black Cats put themselves in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship.

The 19-year-old has impressed on Wearside since his £3 million move from Birmingham City in the summer of 2023, with both his physical and technical attributes making him one of the most exciting young talents in the second tier.

Regis Le Bris has started Bellingham in every game that he has been available for in the Championship this term. The midfielder has only been absent for three league fixtures, as a result of being sent off against Queens Park Rangers in November.

The four goals and three assists that he has produced during the first half of the campaign have helped Sunderland put themselves in an excellent position, with just three points separating the Black Cats from Leeds United at the top of the table.

Jobe Bellingham's stats for Sunderland (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 70 11 4

Considering the form that Bellingham has been in, it should perhaps come as no surprise that he is attracting interest from the Premier League this month. According to TBR Football, Crystal Palace are ready to make a £20 million bid to sign the teenager in January.

Carlton Palmer offers hope to Sunderland fans amid Jobe Bellingham, Crystal Palace link

Former England international Carlton Palmer has had his say following reports that the Eagles are set to make an offer to sign Bellingham during the January transfer window.

"Sunderland are in the driving seat over Jobe Bellingham. His contract has three-and-a-half years to run," said Palmer.

"Sunderland supporters will be disappointed as they want to see their side promoted to the Premier League, but when you have good young players, as Sunderland have, there are always going to be clubs that come knocking, as Blackburn Rovers found out with Adam Wharton.

"Of course, players want to ply their trade in the Premier League. You've got to look at the way Crystal Palace have brought players in, like Eze and Olise, and the success that those players have gone on to have.

"I think the only thing that will put a spanner in the works for Crystal Palace is that there will be bigger clubs, no disrespect, that will be interested in the signature of Jobe Bellingham, and Jobe may be thinking that Sunderland could be in the Premier League next season, while Palace could be in the Championship.

"He is under contract, so he has just got to play his football. There has been a lot of speculation around Jobe since his move from Birmingham City, and he has conducted himself in the right manner.

"Of course you want to play in the Premier League, of course you want to play at the highest level, but we will have to wait and see."

Sunderland may be under pressure to sell Bellingham as a result of 'gentlemen's agreement'

Given that Bellingham has plenty of time remaining on his deal, and the fact that Sunderland are in a position to compete for promotion during the remainder of the campaign, the club should not be looking to sell him this month.

The same goes for Trai Hume and Chris Rigg, who are both also reportedly being admired by Crystal Palace, as per TBR Football.

The Black Cats should do everything they can to keep hold of their best players this month and revisit the situation in the summer when they know which division they will be playing in, as the value of their young talents could rise if they are promoted, while they are likely to remain at a similar level anyway if they stay in the second tier.

The only concern for Sunderland supporters is that the club is believed to have struck a 'gentlemen's agreement' with Bellingham during the summer, meaning that he will be allowed to depart if a suitable offer comes in.

With reports linking the likes of Arsenal and Palace with a move for the youngster, it will be interesting to see whether the Black Cats stick to the reported agreement in the midst of their promotion push, or whether they prioritise their bid to return to the top flight.