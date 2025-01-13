One of the most eye-catching deals of the January transfer window so far has been Sunderland's signing of Enzo Le Fee from AS Roma.

The central-midfielder joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan, with the club holding an obligation to buy the player if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

This feels like a significant moment in the reign of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and one that appears to have altered his strategy at the Stadium of Light.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' transfer model built on sustainability

Louis-Dreyfus' transfer model on Wearside has always been one which has been careful and considered, with the 27-year-old aiming to make the club sustainable for the future.

In keeping with that model, the emphasis has always been on acquiring young talent for minimal fees, with an emphasis on exposing young players to first team football and increasing their value.

Players such as Trai Hume, Dan Ballard and Dennis Cirkin were bought for fees believed to be under £1m and all have grown into outstanding defenders at Championship level. Furthermore, if the Black Cats were to sell, then they would rake in substantial profits for the trio.

Jobe Bellingham is perhaps the standout signing. Having signed from Birmingham City for a reported £3m, according to Fabrizio Romano, the teenager is now being touted for greatness, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund all interested.

However, the signing of Le Fee represents a change to this approach, with the proposed transfer fee a major talking point of the deal.

Enzo Le Fee signing signals change in direction for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

The most Louis-Dreyfus has spent on a player during his tenure is the reported £3.1m Sunderland spent on Milan Aleksic during the summer, according to Mozzartsport.

If Sunderland secure promotion, then they will be due to pay Roma a reported £16m, which is more than five times what they paid for Aleksic.

Furthermore, the Black Cats are believed to be paying a loan fee for the 24-year-old as well as covering at least half of his reported £60,000-per-week wages.

To put this in perspective, Ballard is the highest earning permanent player on the Wearsiders' books and is estimated to be earning £25,000-per-week, according to Capology.

Of course, if Sunderland do not achieve promotion then such a fee will not be paid, but this is a meanningful moment for Louis-Dreyfus, who clearly believes promotion is a possibility.

This feels like a turning point for the club, who have not spent this kind of money since their Premier League days and it begs the question whether the club will sanction deals of this nature in the future.

One thing that is for sure is that this transfer has turned heads, with many questioning why Le Fee has been willing to move to the second tier of English football.

Regis Le Bris can get best out of Le Fee

If Regis Le Bris were not Sunderland manager, then a deal to bring in Le Fee would likely never have happened. Le Bris managed the midfielder during his time with FC Lorient in what was a deciding factor in the deal.

Le Fee was touted as one of the best young midfielders in Europe and in securing a summer move to Roma, many were expecting him to kick on.

However, the €23m (approximately £19m) transfer has not been seamless and the Frenchman only featured six times in Serie A this season, playing a total of 319 minutes.

By moving to the Championship, Le Fee will be playing at an inferior level and will be doing so under a familar coach, who has worked wonders on Wearside suring his short tenure.

Of course, the Championship is no easy league, but the move presents the playmaker with the perfect opportunity to show the world what all the hype was about.

If Le Fee can make a substantial impact at the Stadium of Light, then he can secure himself a Premier League move in the summer at a club who will offer him the chance to flourish.

Enzo Le Fee's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Lorient 142 8 15 Stade Rennais 35 0 5 AS Roma 10 0 0

When the January transfer window closes, the deal to bring Le Fee to the Stadium of Light is sure to be one of the most talked about, given the player's stature.

While a permanent deal hinges on promotion, this feels like a defining moment for the club and supporters will be watching on with intrigue as the season develops.