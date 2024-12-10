Sunderland trio Abdoullah Ba, Nazariy Rusyn, and Adil Aouchiche are reportedly set to depart the club in the January transfer window.

According to The Northern Echo, all three players will be made available in the winter market, which opens at the start of next month.

Ba, Rusyn, and Aouchiche were all expected to move on in the summer, with none of them playing a role in Régis Le Bris’ first-team plans, but were unable to find a new club.

Game time has been limited in the first half of the campaign, with Ba yet to even play a minute of league action this year, while Rusyn, six appearances, and Aouchiche, two, have been limited to game time from the bench.

Abdoullah Ba, Nazariy Rusyn & Adil Aouchiche - Sunderland 2024/25 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Player Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Abdoullah Ba 0 0 Nazariy Rusyn 6 (0) 0 Adil Aouchiche 2 (0) 0 As of December 10th

Sunderland set January transfer stance

Le Bris has opened up on Sunderland’s January transfer plans, with reports suggesting this trio of players will part ways in the winter.

The Frenchman has confirmed that those who are struggling for game time at the moment could be moved on, if a new club can be found.

He believes that it will be the right path for their development, with it being understood that Sunderland are also looking to open space in the squad for potential additions.

“There are players who haven’t really been involved who could maybe leave in January,” said Le Bris, via The Northern Echo.

“If you don’t have the opportunity to play, and you have an option with another club that is good for your development, then sometimes that is a good option to take and move on.

“We will see what happens.

“We have to be mindful of the balance of the team and the squad.

“You need to have subs who have the right mindset, even if they don’t play a lot.

“You need players who are always available, good in training sessions and positive on the bench.

“That is very important, and then you also have to remember that all of the players have a contract.

“That is another factor.

“But the players need to play, and you need a squad that has the right dynamic.”

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table ahead of their Tuesday night clash with Bristol City.

Could be a busy January period for Sunderland

January is usually much quieter for clubs compared to the summer, although business does still get done.

However, it looks like Sunderland could be one of the more active sides next month if they are looking to offload this many players.

Of course, they will need someone willing to take these young talents, which will be tricky due to how little game time they’ve had, and perhaps loan moves will be the path of least resistance for the time being.

But if they can move them on, then it does open up space for incomings, which has the potential to be a big boost to their promotion ambition.