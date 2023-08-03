Sunderland have informed Jack Clarke that he is not for sale this summer, according to Sports Illustrated.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the transfer window.

A move to the Premier League could be on the cards for the winger if the Black Cats do agree to a sale.

Newly promoted Burnley have been linked with a move for the former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur player.

Clarke was a key figure in Sunderland earning a play-off place last season, contributing nine goals and 11 assists in Tony Mowbray’s side.

What is the latest surrounding Jack Clarke’s Sunderland future?

Despite receiving an offer in excess of £10 million for the player, Sunderland have decided that they will not sell Clarke this summer.

Burnley have had multiple bids for Clarke rejected this summer as they look to build a side capable of competing in the Premier League.

Clarke was reportedly angered by the club’s decision to turn down the latest offer from the Clarets.

This was due to the club having told the forward that they would accept any bids worth more than £10 million.

However, the Black Cats have now definitively told the player their stance with the Championship campaign set to start this weekend.

Clarke has a contract with the second tier side for another three years, giving Sunderland the leverage in negotiations as they have no strong need to cash-in right now.

How has the summer transfer window gone for Sunderland so far?

Sunderland have been one of the busier clubs in the transfer market so far this summer.

Mowbray has already added a number of fresh faces to his first team squad ahead of Sunday’s opening league game of the new campaign.

The likes of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis and Jason Seelt are among the fresh faces.

Mowbray has also confirmed that the Black Cats are still targeting a new forward, with bids having been made for prospective new signings.

Sunderland have been busy in the market as they look to build a team capable of challenging for promotion to the Premier League for another year.

The Wearside club did better than expected in the previous season to earn a top six finish.

But a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Luton Town in the semi-finals saw the club consigned to another year in the Championship.

Mowbray’s side take on Ipswich in the 5pm kick-off on 6 August.

Should Sunderland cash-in on Jack Clarke?

A move to Burnley would give Clarke another chance at Premier League football, so it is understandable that he is disappointed in not getting his move.

But he signed a deal that still has three years left to run on it, so it is ultimately up to the club what to do with him.

A deal worth more than £10 million is a lot for Sunderland to turn down, and shows how highly they rate the player that they’d rather keep him.

Clarke could be key to a promotion push this year, making it reasonable that they would rather hold onto him as he could double in value if a top flight place is earned in May.