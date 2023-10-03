Highlights Sunderland winger Jack Clarke understands that there could still be opportunities for him to move to the Premier League in the future, even though he didn't secure a move during the previous transfer window.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke understands that there could be the opportunity for him to move to the Premier League in the future despite failing to seal a switch to the top flight during the previous window, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man was superb last season and clearly benefitted from joining the Black Cats permanently last year, registering 11 goals and 14 assists in 50 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

Although it was clear that he was always a talented player, even making a move from Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in his career, it came as a surprise to some that he has made such a great impact so early on, though he probably benefitted from his loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the second half of 2021/22.

He has been in excellent form once again this season, scoring seven goals in nine league appearances and proving exactly why he attracted interest during the recent summer transfer window.

Burnley's pursuit of Jack Clarke

The Clarets made four bids to try and secure the signature of Clarke, which shows just how much they wanted to bring him to Turf Moor.

You can understand why they wanted to bring a player of his pedigree to Lancashire, because Nathan Tella had left the club on the expiration of his loan spell to re-join Southampton.

But the Black Cats, who had tied the ex-Spurs man down to a four-year contract last year, were in a very strong position at the negotiating table and wanted more from Vincent Kompany's side.

Why did Jack Clarke not push for a Sunderland exit?

The Sunderland Echo have hinted at two reasons why Clarke didn't end up trying to force an exit from the Stadium of Light.

Firstly, the winger understood that if he performed well again this season, the opportunity to move to the top tier would come up again in the future, either with the Black Cats or via a transfer.

And secondly, behind the scenes, it seems as though Clarke was grateful to the Wearside club for the opportunity to kickstart his career following his underwhelming time in the English capital with Spurs.

Did Jack Clarke take the right stance on his future?

Clarke's professionalism has probably allowed him to make such an excellent start to this season.

With the competition there is for places now, Clarke isn't guaranteed a starting spot every week and this is probably something he has realised.

With the ex-Spurs man knuckling down, he has kept his place in the first 11 and he will already be attracting interest from plenty of clubs due to his performances.

He needs to be consistent and keep scoring, something that could earn him a January move.

But he should continue conducting himself professionally to give himself the best chance of not only thriving throughout the season - but potentially boost his chances of earning a move away from the Stadium of Light next summer.

A summer move rather than a winter one seems more sensible considering he may have pre-season to adapt to life at a new club. Staying at Sunderland could be a great option if they get promoted though.