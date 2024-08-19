Sunderland dynamo Jack Clarke would be open to a return to Leeds United this summer amid transfer interest from the Whites, according to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey.

As per a claim made by Football Insider, the 23-year-old has turned down a recent contract offer from the Black Cats amid speculation over his future.

It has been reported by Mike McGrath that the Whites are aware of the forward’s situation, as they consider replacements for Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

Clarke came through the academy system at Leeds before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, making the switch to London for an initial £8.5 million.

But he ultimately made the move to Sunderland in 2022 after failing to make the grade in north London, and has gone on to become a key part of their side in the Championship over the last two years.

Jack Clarke - Sunderland league goals and appearances (as per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 17 (9) 1 (2) 2022-23 45 (44) 9 (11) 2023-24 40 (39) 15 (4) 2024-25 2 1 (1) Stats correct as of August 19, 2024

Jack Clarke transfer latest as Leeds United interest emerges

Graeme Bailey has confirmed that Leeds are in the mix to sign Clarke this summer, should he leave Sunderland before next week’s deadline.

The journalist believes that Clarke would welcome a return to Elland Road, but the Yorkshire outfit face competition in the race to his signature.

“They are in the mix for Jack Clarke and [I’m] told the player would be happy to move to Elland Road, but there is a lot of interest – the player is expecting to leave Sunderland this month,” said Bailey, via TBR Football.

Southampton have also been mentioned as a potential destination for the winger, with the Saints also being able to offer him Premier League football.

The Northern Echo reported earlier this summer that the Saints have an interest in the player, but no concrete offer has yet been made.

Clarke has a contract with Sunderland until 2026, so there is no immediate pressure to cash in instantly on the fleet-footed winger.

However, the Wearsiders may still be willing to accept an offer for the right price, as this could be the peak of his value due to the length of time left on his deal.

Jack Clarke’s importance to Sunderland

Clarke signed for Sunderland during the 2022 January window on an initial loan deal, and helped the Black Cats gain promotion to the Championship.

He made the move permanent that summer after promotion, and has gone on to feature 87 times in the second division since (all stats from Fbref).

Clarke has contributed 25 goals and 16 assists from those appearances, including one of each this year in the opening two games of the new campaign.

The situation surrounding his immediate future must be resolved before 30 August, as the market will close until 1 January.

Jack Clarke return to Leeds United would be a huge get for Daniel Farke

Clarke would be an ideal replacement for Crysencio Summerville, if Leeds can somehow beat Southampton and other Premier League clubs to his signature.

A move to the Premier League will be very enticing for the Sunderland star, and is the likeliest outcome at this stage, given his talent probably exceeds a move to a fellow Championship side right now.

And because of that, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a move to Elland Road is still seen as unlikely this summer.

But if they could get that deal over the line, then it would be a massive coup for the Whites and would significantly bolster their promotion chances, which took a dent with recent departures and results.