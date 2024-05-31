Highlights Southampton FC poised to make a move for Jack Clarke this summer, as his Sunderland exit feels inevitable following Premier League interest.

Clarke's impressive stats attract multiple clubs, including Everton and West Ham, with a potential move abroad to Lazio also on the cards.

Despite no official move yet, the likelihood of Clarke leaving Sunderland is high, with European football offers adding to the tough decision ahead.

Southampton FC are among the many clubs credited with interest in Sunderland's Jack Clarke this summer - and with multiple Premier League clubs interested, his Stadium of Light exit is starting to feel inevitable.

The winger, who joined Sunderland permanently in 2022 following a loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur, has impressed this season for a Black Cats side that struggled to a 16th place finish in the Championship.

With the recent news that Southampton are set to be the first of the interested clubs to make a move for the Englishman, having won promotion to the Premier League last weekend in the play-off final, there is a feeling that Clarke's time on Wearside is now over.

Southampton poised to make a move for Jack Clarke

The news that Southampton are poised to make a move for the young English winger came from the Northern Echo on Tuesday, with the outlet reporting that Clarke has long been admired by Southampton boss Russell Martin, and that a move to the Saints has looked to be on the cards since spring.

However, any official move for the winger by the Saints was more than likely hinging on whether Southampton could claw their way back into the Premier League through the play-off final.

In the Northern Echo article, it states that the wide areas are spots in the team where Southampton are keen to strengthen following promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The side from the South Coast are already keen on turning Ryan Fraser's loan from Newcastle United into a permanent deal, and will want to make a further, quick, addition by securing Clarke soon after.

As per the Sunderland Echo, the former Tottenham and Leeds player still has two years left on his deal at the Stadium of Light, meaning he will more than likely cost Southampton a fair bit of money if they decide to move forward with this rumoured interest.

Top flight interest guarantees Jack Clarke move away from Sunderland

Even if Southampton are unsuccessful in their reported poised approach, the interest from Saints almost certainly means that the winger will not be at Sunderland next season, even if he doesn't join Martin's side.

Any move made by Southampton is likely to trigger offers from elsewhere for Clarke and present both him and Sunderland with a plethora of options.

It is no surprise that interest looks set to be rife, as the 23-year-old has had a great campaign, despite Sunderland's lowly league finish.

Jack Clarke's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 40 Average Minutes Per Game 88 Goals 15 Shots Per Game 2.8 Shots on Target Per Game 1.2 Touches Per Game 63.1 Assists 4 Key Passes Per Game 2.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game 3.7 Total Duels Won Per Game 8.0 Stats Correct As Of May 4, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The potential offers from elsewhere are mainly based on English shores, with Everton and West Ham United still reportedly interested in bringing the Englishman in. However, there could be more foreign interest if Southampton, Everton or West Ham fail to make a move.

Lazio could once again come in and attempt to steal Clarke away to the Italian Serie A, as after their failed bid to sign Clarke in January, the side from Rome now have the appeal of European football to offer to Clarke, giving him a very tough decision to make.

Related Sunderland take action to secure West Ham transfer agreement The Hammers striker could soon be on the move to the Stadium of Light

There has been no confirmed move for Clarke made just yet, and while that should sound like positive news for Sunderland fans, it will not be too long before the goodbyes should be readied for Clarke's departure. It's first Southampton report feels a sign of what's to come.

The potential to play either Premier League football next season, or to compete in a top European league with the added bonus of continental competition, will mean that Clarke should have plenty to think about if reported interest is followed through by any respective side, and that he will no longer be a Sunderland player come the end of this summer window.