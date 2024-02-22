Highlights Sunderland stars Clarke and Bellingham may depart amid club instability.

Both players are key to Sunderland's promotion hopes.

Interest from clubs like Real Madrid and Southampton may lure the talented duo away.

Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham have both lit up the Stadium of Light this season, and could look to move away this summer amid instability at Sunderland.

Most recent head coach Michael Beale was sacked yesterday amid reports he lost the dressing room. The main reason for the rift between players and manager, as reported by talkSPORT, was the fact that Beale ordered his players to do extra training and refused to come to the training ground himself.

Beale also seemed to refuse to shake the hand of Trai Hume when he was substituted in his last game in charge – a 2-1 defeat away to Birmingham.

Standing in the opposite dugout to Beale was Tony Mowbray, who was sacked by the Black Cats in December after 15 months in charge, with his team sitting just three points outside the play-off places. The Telegraph reported that there were behind the scenes disagreements with the board which led to an increasingly tense relationship.

It wasn't the first time this happened after Alex Neil left after getting the club promoted via the League One play-offs, but the board angled towards a recruitment drive of young players – an idea Neil didn't share, as per The Athletic.

Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham are Sunderland stars

With increasing instability going on at the club, Sunderland risk losing their star players this summer, especially if they don't win promotion to the Premier League.

They currently sit in 10th, but are now seven points adrift of the top six. If they are to reach the play-offs again come May, both Clarke and Bellingham will be key players.

Providing flair and creativity from wide areas, Clarke is the Black Cats' top scorer on 15 goals, with Bellingham second on five.

Minutes played Goals Assists Pass success (%) xG Jack Clarke 2023/24 2931 15 4 77.6 10.25 Jobe Bellingham 2023/24 2486 5 1 86.1 5.59

Sources: WhoScored.com & Sofascore

Clarke looks like the complete package. He is the club's top-rated player this season, with an average rating of 7.63 on WhoScored.com.

Bellingham, meanwhile, looks set to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude one day – going from EFL football to playing at the highest level.

Right now, both are in a good place with Sunderland's young squad, who are desperate to play Premier League football after not being part of the top tier since 2016/17.

There's no doubt that both players are vital to this aim. But if they don't achieve promotion, then surely they will want to consider their futures amid a quite chaotic backdrop.

Sunderland's stars will be in high demand

In order to grow and develop to the best of their ability, they need to be in the right environment and at the moment that's not the case.

Whoever Sunderland's next manager is could have a huge impact on the future of the club.

If the man who comes in cannot bring the dressing room under control or deal with disagreements with the board, then he will follow in the footsteps of the last three men to manage Sunderland, which will create more instability.

In such an environment, neither Clarke nor Bellingham would want to stay.

It's been reported by The Sun that Southampton, along with a host of other clubs, are interested in signing Clarke.

In December, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Real Madrid were interested in signing Bellingham, with his brother no doubt a big factor.

With clubs set to queue up for their signatures, both players' heads will certainly be swayed amid interest from top clubs.

They remain Sunderland players for now, but that could change very soon amid the current off-field chaos on Wearside.