Sunderland issue exciting Ross Stewart images that supporters will love

After two months on the sidelines, Ross Stewart has returned to training to step up his recovery from a thigh injury – and he’s been pictured in action by the Sunderland media team.

The Scotland international limped out of the warm-up before the Black Cats’ September 5 clash with Middlesbrough and has been missing ever since.

It was a huge blow to new boss Tony Mowbray at the time as Stewart had coped with the step-up from League One to the second tier of English football very well, scoring five times in his first seven appearances, and since the problem arose, Sunderland have struggled for a regular supply of goals.

Now though, it appears that the Scotland international is closing in on a return, although Friday night’s clash with Birmingham City will likely come too soon.

Mowbray revealed last week that Stewart was working with physios in training, but it appears that he has joined up with the rest of the squad now as his recovery work steps up.

The Sunderland head coach did not rule out the potential sale of his talisman though in the January transfer window when quizzed a few days ago, with his contract set to expire next summer – although the club hold the option to extend it by a year into 2024.

The Verdict

Images of Stewart back in training are sure to get fans very excited about the thought of the forward being back amongst the goals again.

Stewart was averaging over 1 goal contribution per match before being struck down, so the importance of his return cannot be understated.

With the whole contract saga which is ongoing, Stewart has to remain undistracted and focus on the task at hand, which is getting back fit and then start to fire in the goals once again – which will still likely be after the break for the World Cup.

The December 3 clash against Millwall seems like a realistic starting point for Stewart’s return – Black Cats fans will be counting down the days until that date.