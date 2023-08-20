Highlights Jay Stansfield impressed on loan at Exeter City last season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in League One.

The Fulham youngster impressed out on loan at Exeter City last season with three Championship clubs now after his services, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Stansfield is the latest player to be caught up in a transfer saga with Fulham looking to loan out the forward for the season as he gets more senior minutes under his belt - this time, an opportunity to play in the Championship and show his quality at a higher level.

Coming through the ranks at Exeter City, he signed for Fulham in 2019 and has since gone on to make five senior appearances, including one Premier League start, across the top two tiers of English football.

Chances with the main team came following impressive performances at youth level, recording six goals in 14 starts in the 2021/22 Premier League 2 campaign. Showing his bright potential and talent in front of goal, regular game time in the first team was unlikely with the Cottagers, with Stansfield making his first move in senior football to return to his home of Exeter City.

How did Jay Stansfield fare on loan at Exeter City last season?

An emotional return, Stansfield donned the no.9 shirt, a number which the Grecians had previously retired following the untimely passing of his father and fan-favourite Adam Stansfield in 2010.

Coming straight into the fold, it would be a joyous occasion several games into his spell where he scored a brace against Barnsley, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win at Oakwell much to the delight of a jubilant and emotional away end.

His first goals in the bag, the Fulham loanee continued to flourish, scoring nine goals along with seven assists across the League One campaign, helping his side record a comfortable mid-table finish on their return to the third tier, 11 points clear of the drop.

A final day masterclass, it was the perfect farewell, a hat-trick against Morecambe to secure a 3-2 victory to cap off his productive return to Devon.

What would Stansfield bring to Sunderland?

A lively and beneficial first full season in senior football, Stansfield will be raring to go and have a crack at the chaos which is the Championship.

He rose to the challenge last season with his ability to sniff out a goal a vital asset for the Grecians, always lurking in the danger area to add to his tally.

He showcased his ability to score with both feet and from all angles - his first goals in an Exeter shirt a testament to that, a low drilled effort from the edge of the area for the first while showing a true poacher’s instinct to stab home from two yards out for his second.

As the season went on his confidence only grew too, his willingness to drive at players and beat his man leading to goals of his own while setting up chances for others - the return fixture against the Tykes another example of his talent, much to the opposition’s dismay.

Smart work to find an yard of space inside the area was finished off expertly with a curling effort past the keeper to punish the visitors. Another moment of magic in the second half, a darting run down the left-hand side was complimented by a well-worked ball low into the danger zone which was stabbed home by Harry Kite.

While his knack for scoring goals will quietly rightly get the plaudits, his playmaking abilities were also crucial, his pace to get in behind as well as an eye to see and deliver the killer final ball both promising signs of a future star. With more game time at higher levels pending, it is only going to improve his skill set - a star which Sunderland would benefit from adding to their ranks.

Highlighted by Ross Stewart’s injury, it is crucial to have more than one top asset to be able to turn to throughout a season and Sunderland could benefit from bringing in a striker not just with the talent but almost more importantly the willingness and confidence to deliver in front of goal.

Sunderland’s emphasis on bringing in young talent this window - the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Jenson Seelt and Eliezer Mayenda all coming into the fold this window - only makes this move more perfect, an encouraging sign with Tony Mowbray continuing to place trust in younger players to deliver, doing his decision justice last season as they recorded a top-six finish on their return to the Championship.

What competition stands in Stansfield’s way?

As previously mentioned, Ross Stewart has established himself as the clear no.9 at the Stadium of Light, scoring ten goals in 13 games last season with injury curtailing his season in January a hammer blow for the Black Cats.

New recruits Luís Semedo and Bradley Dack have since taken up the role so far this season as they both eye their first goals, the former experiencing his first taste of English football this campaign.

With options available up top, the pressure would not be solely on Stansfield to deliver but nevertheless is the perfect opportunity in Stewart’s absence to stake his claim after coming off a promising campaign, at a big club looking to compete at the top end of the division with the quality of Dack and Jack Clarke supplying the service.