Highlights Bristol City is not interested in signing Peterborough United attacker Kwame Poku, which could benefit Championship sides like Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Poku's impressive performances in League One have attracted attention from multiple Championship clubs, creating a potential bidding war in the January transfer window.

While Poku could be a useful addition for a team looking to improve their attacking output, Bristol City's current options in the attacking midfield role may not warrant a major investment in his signature at this time.

Championship sides such as Sunderland and Ipswich Town may have been given a boost in their potential pursuit of Peterborough United attacker Kwame Poku.

That's after a report from Bristol Live revealed that Bristol City are in fact, not interested in signing the 22-year-old at this moment in time.

Who has been linked with a move for Poku?

The start of the campaign has seen Poku enjoy an excellent spell with Peterborough, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 16 league games for the Posh.

Kwame Poku league record for Peterborough United - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24* League One 16 6 6 2022/23** League One 39 5 11 2021/22 Championship 20 0 2 *As of 21st November 2023 **Including play-offs

Those contributions have helped Darren Ferguson's side to fifth place in the current League One standings, four points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

It seems as though the form of Poku has attracted some signficant attention from the Championship, with recent reports from TEAMTalk claiming that Sunderland, Ipswich Town, West Brom, Stoke City, Bristol City and Millwall are all keen on the 22-year-old.

As a result, there could be something of a battle for the attacker's signature come the January transfer window.

Now though, it appears that one team who may not be taking part in that race, are Bristol City.

Could Bristol City sign Kwame Poku?

According to the latest updates on those links with Bristol City and Poku from Bristol Live, it seems a move to Ashton Gate for the 22-year-old is not on the cards.

It is thought that the Robins do not currently have the attacker on their list of potential targets, ahead of the January window.

However, Bristol City are still expected to look into potential attacking additions come the turn of the year.

That position does look like one that the club, who recently appointed Liam Manning as their new manager, will look to address, due to the fact only four teams have scored fewer goals than them in the Championship this season.

Where are Bristol City in the Championship?

Having played out a goalless draw away at QPR last time out in what was Manning's first game in charge, Bristol City currently occupy a mid-table spot in the Championship.

The Robins are 11th in the standings, four points adrift of the play-off places as things stand.

Manning will take charge of Bristol City on home turf at Ashton Gate for the first time on Saturday afternoon, when they host Middlesbrough as the action resumes after the international break.

Are Bristol City right not to be targeting Poku?

You can understand why this deal may not be a major priority for Bristol City at this particular moment in time.

While Poku's impact in League One could make him a useful addition for a side looking to improve their attacking output, he does predominantly play an attacking midfield role.

With the likes of Sam Bell, Anis Mehmeti, Andreas Weimann and even Ephraim Yeboah, the Robins are not short on options who are proven to de capable of doing a job in that role, and who may need more first-team opportunities themselves in some cases.

As a result, this may not be an area where the Robins need to invest too much of their budget when there are other positions they need to strengthen, especially considering the level of interest there appears to be in Poku, could generate something of a bidding war for his services.