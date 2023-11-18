Championship clubs are on the lookout for new players ahead of the January transfer window, where some will splash out on their squad and others will be more conservative in their business.

And one player who is attracting interest and attention with just a month-and-a-half to go until the market re-opens is Peterborough United wing wizard Kwame Poku, who is making quite an impression in League One so far this season.

Who is Kwame Poku?

The Croydon-born forward started off his career in non-league with Cray Wanderers, and after moving to another similar team in the form of Worthing in 2019, his performances led to him being signed by Colchester United of League Two in the summer of that same year.

In his two years with the U's in the fourth tier of English football, Poku scored five times and notched four assists in 64 appearances, but despite his numbers not being particularly high, he was snapped up by Peterborough in 2021 as somewhat of a work in progress.

Appearing 20 times in the Championship in his debut year at London Road, Poku found himself more at home in League One last season, scoring five times and notching eight assists in 39 appearances - and he's primed to beat that record in 2023-24.

After just 16 outings in the third tier this season, Poku has six goals and six assists to his name - numbers which have attracted the attention of many at a higher level.

Kwame Poku's Peterborough United League Stats 2023-24 Appearances 16 Goals 6 Assists 6 Shots Per Game 1.9 Key Passes Per Game 1.5 Dribbles Per Game 0.8 Pass Success % 80.8 Big Chances Missed 4 Touches Per Game 45.4 (Stats Correct As Of November 17, 2023)

What clubs are interested in Kwame Poku?

A whole host of Championship clubs are believed to be interested in the 22-year-old winger, who can also play in the number 10 role.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Ipswich Town - who are level on points with Leicester City at the top of the Championship, are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the one-time Ghana international.

And they have been joined by Sunderland, who may also be looking to add to their attack in January even though Patrick Roberts has signed a new contract.

Other clubs to be watching Poku's performances with interest right now are West Bromwich Albion, Millwall, Bristol City and Stoke, who could all be pushed into the transfer market to make a deal happen - although in West Brom's case they will need a takeover for that to happen.

Poku's contract does not expire at Posh until the summer of 2025, so Darragh MacAnthony will be in no rush to cash in on the electric attacker in the near future.

Is Kwame Poku ready for the step up to the Championship?

Judging by how he has been taking apart League One defences, Poku appears to have developed into one of, if not the best winger in the division.

And that would suggest he is now ready for a return to the Championship after his brief exposure to it two seasons ago - although he's done much growing and learning since then.

Poku would be a good addition to most second tier sides and he would probably start for a lot of them, but Peterborough normally drive a hard bargain and the fee required for his services will likely be north of £2 million, which could rule out some sides.