Sunderland? Ipswich? Pompey? The potential paths for Guy Melamed as transfer news emerges

The transfer window is not far away and for plenty of teams in the EFL it’s going to be a very busy summer.

Clubs are scouring the football world for players who could improve their team and recent reports have suggested that St Johnstone’s Guy Melamed is attracting plenty of interest.

Football Insider have claimed that clubs such as Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth are keen on a move for the 28-year-old.

Melamed has scored an impressive five goals in 15 appearances so far this term after joining the club last summer, but with his contract due to expire in the summer it has brought speculation over his future.

But where could he end up?

Sunderland is bound to be an attractive proposition.

The Black Cats are looking like strong candidates to secure promotion to the Championship and so if the Israeli striker is looking for a move to the second tier then this is arguably his best option.

However with the likes of Charlie Wyke and Aiden O’Brien as competition, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be a dead cert to be a regular starter for the club, regardless of what league they find themselves in.

Ipswich Town are another exciting option.

Paul Cook’s side are in the mix to secure a play-off spot, but with work to do there’s a decent chance that they’ll be in League One next term.

However with Cook looking to make his mark it could be an exciting campaign for Melamed to come in and lead a genuine promotion challenge.

It’s a similar situation with Portsmouth.

Pompey are just one point off a top six finish and that could be hugely appealing for the 28-year-old as he looks to make his way in England.

The St Johnstone striker has plenty of appealing options in front of him and it won’t be a surprise to see him choosing the club who can offer him the biggest assurances of playing regular first team football.