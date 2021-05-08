Sunderland interested in deal for 17-goal striker

Sunderland are interested in signing Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet during the summer transfer window, a report from The Birmingham Mail has claimed.

Nisbet only joined Hibs from Dunfermline back in the summer transfer window, but was heavily linked with a move to Birmingham City during the January transfer window, although that move ultimately never materialised.

The 24-year-old has since gone onto score 17 goals in 42 appearances for Hibernian so far this season, and it seems as though that has ensured the strikers has retained from the Football League as we near the return of the transfer market.

According to this latest report, Sunderland are keen on a deal for Nisbet, following the striker’s exploits throughout the course of the campaign so far.

Brentford have also been credited with an interest in Nisbet as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney, who is attracting interest from the Premier League.

As things stand, there are still just over three years remaining on Nisbet’s contract with Hibernian, securing his future at Easter Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one from a Sunderland perspective.

Nisbet has an impressive goalscoring record for Hibernian, where he does seem to have adapted well to top-flight football.

As a result, it does seem as though the 24-year-old could be a useful signing if they were to bring him to the Stadium of Light.

However, given they only signed a striker in the form of Ross Stewart in January, you do feel as though this interest in Nisbet could raise some questions about the future of Charlie Wyke with the Black Cats.