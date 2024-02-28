Highlights Jack Clarke could miss Sunderland's games against Leicester and Southampton, as well as their upcoming match against Norwich City.

His potential absence could be a big blow for the Black Cats.

However, rushing Clarke back from an ankle ligament injury would be risky.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is likely to miss the Black Cats' game against Leicester City and could also be absent for their clash against Southampton, according to the Northern Echo.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Wearside outfit since joining on loan, setting up the winning goal in the play-off semis against Sheffield Wednesday during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign and taking his game to a new level after joining permanently during the summer of 2022.

Playing a huge part in guiding the club into the play-offs at the end of last term, the winger has also been a major asset this term, even though his side aren't currently in the play-offs.

If he can continue to perform well and register more goalscoring contributions between now and the end of the season, it will only be a matter of time before he ends up making the move back to the Premier League.

Clarke may have been underwhelming at Tottenham Hotspur, but he was never really given the opportunity to thrive in the English capital and is a much better player now, having richly benefitted from his time at the Stadium of Light so far.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, he may not be available in the short term.

Jack Clarke injury latest

The 23-year-old looks certain to miss the Black Cats' away game against Norwich City on Saturday, which is a big blow considering the Canaries are a promotion rival.

This game at Carrow Road could be determined by a game-changer - and the winger could have had a big say in the result.

Two more difficult games follow after that, with the Wearside outfit facing Leicester at home on March 5th and then Southampton on the south coast four days later.

With this busy schedule in mind, the Black Cats will benefit from having as many options available at their disposal as possible.

Unfortunately, Clarke could be missing for the Norwich, Leicester and Saints games due to an ankle ligament injury, with the player not yet back in training.

This isn't ideal for a side that needs to make up ground in their quest to seal another top-six finish at the end of the season.

Championship Table (6th-10th) (As of February 28th) P GD Pts 6 Hull City 34 7 55 7 Norwich City 34 8 52 8 Preston North End 34 -5 52 9 Coventry City 34 11 51 10 Sunderland 34 7 47

Mike Dodds needs Jack Clarke back at his disposal

The 23-year-old could have been very useful to have.

However, they can't afford to rush him back.

He's such a key player and if he sustains a long-term injury now, that could be a disaster.

Not only would it mean he's out of action for the Black Cats, but it would also reduce the chances of the club receiving a huge fee for him because he could be out beyond the end of the summer window if he sustains a major setback.

Not rushing him back is key, but he will be a big miss if he misses the next three games.